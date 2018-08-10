CORRECTED-Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions (Aug 6)

(In Aug 6 item, corrects Reuters Instrument Codes for Amcor Ltd and Bemis Co in 16th bullet)

Aug 6 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Monday:

** Germany’s Fraport said it will sell its stake in a regional airport operator for 109.2 million euros ($126 million), adding it will exceed its profit outlook for the current year as a result.

** Chilean food processor Agrosuper said in a filing it would buy Chilean salmon company AquaChile for $850 million.

** Creditors of Stanford Marine Group, which has links to troubled private equity firm Abraaj, are in talks with three potential buyers, sources familiar with the matter say.

** Reliance Communications Ltd said it had received approval from the Supreme Court to proceed with the sale of its wireless assets to Reliance Jio after it agreed to pay 5.5 billion rupees ($80.06 million) to settle dues with Swedish telecom gearmaker Ericsson.

** Agricultural goods supplier PGG Wrightson said it had agreed to sell its seeds business to Denmark’s DLF Seeds A/S for NZ$421 million ($283.5 million) following a strategic review.

** German automotive supplier Schaeffler is acquiring drive-by-wire technology Space Drive from Paravan GmbH, which it said would play a key role in self-driving cars.

** Japan Tobacco Inc is buying the tobacco business of Bangladesh’s Akij Group for around $1.5 billion, its second major purchase in five months as the world’s third-biggest cigarette maker seeks new growth markets to offset shrinking sales at home.

** Specialist European financial services private equity firm AnaCap Financial Partners on Monday acquired the first lien corporate debt and loan portfolio from Slovenia’s second biggest bank Nova KBM (NKBM).

** IWG has abandoned takeover talks with its three remaining suitors in a move that ends months of uncertainty about the future of the London-listed provider of serviced offices but sent its shares tumbling.

** Kosmos Energy has agreed to acquire Deep Gulf Energy from its private equity owner for $1.23 billion, according to a bourse filing on Monday, expanding the deepwater oil and gas firm’s operations into the Gulf of Mexico.

** Real Mex Restaurants agreed to sell its assets to Z Capital Group, the U.S. restaurant chain’s holding company RM Holdco LLC said.

** Iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group said it reduced its stake in smaller peer Atlas Iron by 8.53 percent, or A$33.2 million ($24.6 million), as per Atlas shares’ closing level on Friday.

** Mizrahi-Tefahot Bank and Union Bank will appeal to Israel’s anti-trust court a decision by the country’s anti-trust authority to a rejected planned merger between the two banks, Mizrahi said.

** Shares in Linde dropped as much as 10 percent on Monday after the German industrial gases group’s planned $86 billion merger with U.S. rival Praxair was thrown into doubt by more demands from U.S. antitrust regulators.

** Activist fund Elliott denied a report it has built a stake of around 1 percent in Italian investment house Mediobanca .

** Australian packaging company Amcor Ltd said it would acquire U.S. rival Bemis Co in an all-stock deal valuing the U.S. company at $5.25 billion.

** An appeals court that is hearing the U.S. Justice Department’s fight with AT&T over its merger with Time Warner, agreed on Friday to allow the release of transcripts of bench conferences that the public was unable to listen in on during the trial in a lower court.

** Brookfield Asset Management said it acquired a 99 year lease on a Manhattan office tower majority-owned by a company that was previously run by Jared Kushner, son-in-law of U.S. President Donald Trump. (Compiled by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru)