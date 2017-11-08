Nov 8 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Wednesday:

** Canada’s Whitecap Resources Inc and at least three other companies have submitted final-round bids for Cenovus Energy Inc’s Weyburn oil facility in a deal that could fetch about C$1 billion ($782 million), people familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.

** Australia-listed James Hardie Industries Plc said it would buy the German holding company of fiber gypsum board maker Fermacell GmbH from Xella International SA in a deal worth 473 million euros ($548 million).

** A Qatari investor is selling a 5 percent stake in top Indian telecoms carrier Bharti Airtel for about 95 billion rupees ($1.46 billion), adding to the sanctions-hit Gulf nation’s recent stake sales in foreign companies.

** Viacom Inc’s Paramount Pictures said a $1 billion films-funding deal with China’s Huahua Media has been scrapped after the Asian nation tightened foreign investment policies, the latest Hollywood-China tie-up to unravel due to Beijing’s scrutiny.

** Britain’s SSE and Germany’s Innogy agreed to merge their retail activities in Britain, cutting Britain’s big six energy providers to five and kicking off what is expected to be biggest European sector shakeout in years. (Compiled by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru)