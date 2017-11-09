Nov 9 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Thursday:

** U.S. Justice Department officials said on Wednesday that selling cable channel CNN would not solve antitrust concerns about AT&T Inc’s deal to buy media company Time Warner Inc .

** The core unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) is looking at buying a stake of about 40 percent in Bank Danamon Indonesia for around $1.75 billion as part of its plans to expand in Southeast Asia, the Nikkei business daily reported.

** Dutch bank InsingerGilissen said it would buy Lombard Odier’s Dutch private banking operations, with around 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) of assets under management, for an undisclosed sum.

** Germany's Merck KGaA said it has sent information documents on its consumer health business to prospective buyers, kicking off an auction, even as a much larger rival business is about to come to market.