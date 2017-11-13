(Adds American Tower, Dangote Industries Limited, CRH, Brookfield Property Partners, Zhongwang USA, Bharti Airtel Ltd, Nisa Retail, Inmobiliaria Colonial, Immofinanz)

Nov 13 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1500 GMT on Monday:

** American Tower Corp has agreed to buy about 20,000 mobile phone masts for 78.5 billion rupees ($1.2 billion) from Indian network operators Idea Cellular and Vodafone India, who are seeking to merge.

** Nigeria’s Dangote Industries Limited sold 128.5 million shares of Dangote Cement at 210 naira each on Monday in a one-off stock market deal valued at 27 billion naira ($85.9 million), traders said.

** Irish building materials firm CRH has made a cash bid for cement maker PPC, taking on South African rival Afrisam and Switzerland’s LafargeHolcim.

** Real estate company Brookfield Property Partners LP on Monday offered to buy the 66 percent stake in mall owner GGP Inc it does not own for $14.8 billion in cash and stock.

** Mobile chipmaker Qualcomm Inc on Monday rejected rival Broadcom Ltd’s $103 billion takeover bid, saying the offer “dramatically” undervalued the U.S. company.

** Zhongwang USA, an investment firm backed by a Chinese aluminum tycoon, and U.S. aluminum maker Aleris Corp have dropped plans to merge, Aleris and Zhongwang USA said on Monday.

** A unit of top Indian phone carrier Bharti Airtel Ltd will sell a stake worth about 26.17 billion rupees ($400 million) in mobile masts operator Bharti Infratel Ltd on Tuesday, according to a deal term sheet.

** The shopowner members of Nisa Retail, the British wholesaler and convenience retailer, on Monday voted in favour of the Co-operative Group’s 137.5 million pounds ($180 million) takeover.

** Spanish real estate company Inmobiliaria Colonial said on Monday it had agreed to launch a takeover bid for rival Axiare Patrimonio, valuing the company at 1.46 billion euros ($1.70 billion).

** Austrian real estate group Immofinanz has agreed to sell its five Moscow shopping centres to Russia’s Fort Group for 901 million euros ($1.05 billion), clearing the last hurdle to its merger with Austrian rival CA Immo.

** Uber Technologies Inc’s warring board members have struck a peace deal that allows a multibillion-dollar investment by SoftBank Group Corp to proceed, and which would resolve a legal battle between former Chief Executive Travis Kalanick and a prominent shareholder.

** Austria’s Signa, which is trying to buy German department-store chain Kaufhof from Hudson’s Bay for 3 billion euros ($3.5 billion), has bought five trophy assets from RFR in Germany’s biggest real-estate transaction of 2017.

** Grupo Caoa, Hyundai’s local partner in Brazil, said it had bought 50 percent of Chinese automaker Chery’s Brazilian operations, according to a written statement.

** Oman Telecommunications (Omantel) will pay $1.35 billion to buy a further 12.1 percent stake in Kuwaiti telecoms company Zain in a deal that will expand its reach to nine Middle Eastern and North African countries.

** Peugeot maker PSA Group signed a joint venture with three Algerian partners to launch a manufacturing unit building cars for the Algerian market, it said on Sunday.

** Singapore-listed Jardine Cycle and Carriage Ltd said one of its units has agreed to buy a 5.53 percent stake in Vietnamese dairy firm Vinamilk, the country’s biggest listed company, for $616.6 million.

** Australian coal rail operator Aurizon Holdings said it was in talks to buy the Wiggins Island Coal Export Terminal (WICET), which urgently needs to restructure $3 billion in debt.

** Royal Dutch Shell said it was selling part of its stake in Woodside Petroleum Ltd to equity investors for about $1.7 billion.

** Equity Commonwealth, a U.S. real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on office space and chaired by property mogul Sam Zell, has approached Forest City Realty Trust Inc to discuss a possible merger, people familiar with the matter said.

** Hasbro Inc has made an approach to acquire rival Mattel Inc, a source familiar with the matter said, the latest attempt to combine the two biggest U.S. toymakers in more than two decades.