#Market News
November 16, 2017 / 11:04 AM / Updated an hour ago

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Thursday:

** Premier Oil is seeking buyers for a 25 percent stake in the Tuna field development in Indonesia after reaching a gas sale deal with Vietnam, Chief Executive Tony Durrant said.

** Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp plans to invest as much as $25 billion in Saudi Arabia over the next three to four years, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

** Time Inc is in talks with Meredith Corp again to sell itself in a potential deal backed by billionaire brothers Charles Koch and David Koch, the New York Times reported.

** A Jardine Matheson company has built up an 8 percent stake worth $911.5 million in Vinamilk, Vietnam’s biggest-listed company, highlighting a strong interest from foreign groups to expand in one of Asia’s fastest-growing economies.

** Australian gas producer Santos Ltd said it rejected a A$9.5 billion ($7.2 billion) takeover approach in August, sending its shares up on speculation another offer was likely to emerge.

** Advertising giant WPP said it would be prepared to raise its stake in Japanese partner Asatsu-DK Inc (ADK) to 33 percent from 25 percent if a disputed tender offer for the company by Bain Capital failed.

** Ecuadorean state-owned oil firm Petroamazonas will sign an agreement this month to settle $300 million in unpaid bills from oil services company Schlumberger, an arrangement that includes a five-year financing deal, the Oil Ministry said.

** The U.S. Justice Department has approached 18 state attorneys general to try to win their support for an antitrust lawsuit to block pay TV and wireless powerhouse AT&T Inc’s $85.4 billion deal to buy Time Warner Inc, a person briefed on the matter said.

** Australian accounting software provider Reckon Ltd said it would sell its accounting practice management software business to MYOB Group for A$180 million ($136.57 million) in an all-cash deal to pay off debt.

** Mattel Inc has rebuffed Hasbro Inc’s latest takeover approach, people familiar with the matter said, casting uncertainty over the potential combination of the world’s two largest toy companies.

** The BBC’s commercial arm is considering a 500-million-pound ($658.55 million) bid for full control of broadcaster UKTV, the Daily Telegraph newspaper reported, citing sources.

** Canada’s BlackBerry Ltd, said it agreed to allow Teletry, a unit of patent licensing firm Marconi Group, to sub-license a broad range of its patents to global smartphone manufacturers. (Compiled by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru)

