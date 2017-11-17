(Adds Invepar SA, America Movil, BNP Paribas, Santander, Spotify and Toyota Motor Corp)

Nov 17 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1500 GMT on Friday:

** Toyota Motor Corp and Suzuki Motor Corp have agreed to cooperate in selling electric vehicles in India from around 2020, they said, aiming to give each other a leg up in emerging markets and low-emission technology.

** Music-streaming company Spotify has bought online music and audio recording studio Soundtrap, it said, declining to give financial details of the deal.

** Spanish bank Santander has entered exclusive talks to buy the bulk of Deutsche Bank’s business in Poland in a bid to strengthen its position in the highly competitive market, two sources familiar with the matter said.

** BNP Paribas Chairman Jean Lemierre damped down speculation that France’s biggest bank is interested in a tie-up with Germany’s Commerzbank.

** America Movil <AMXL.MX has seen has seen interest from potential buyers for its 21.4 percent stake in Dutch telecoms group KPN and may consider selling, the CFO of the Mexican telecoms company said.

** Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Development Co PJSC has made a binding offer for a majority stake in Brazilian infrastructure company Invepar SA involving injecting capital and buying shares held by pension funds, Invepar said in a securities filing.

** China Huishan Dairy Holdings Co Ltd, struggling under billions of dollars worth of debt, is preparing for provisional liquidation in a legal escalation of one of the most spectacular collapses of a Hong Kong-listed firm in recent years.

** An Australian tribunal once again cleared horse-race betting giant Tabcorp Holdings Ltd’s proposed $4.7 billion takeover of lottery owner Tatts Group Ltd, dismissing concerns raised by the country’s default M&A regulator.

** Toyota Motor said it would consider selling locally designed and manufactured all-electric vehicle models in China, as it looks to expand its EV lineup and comply with Beijing’s upcoming new-energy vehicle (NEV) production and sales quotas.

** Comcast Corp and Verizon Communications Inc have both expressed interest in acquiring a significant part of Rupert Murdoch’s Twenty-First Century Fox Inc’s assets, two people familiar with the situation told Reuters.

** China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co Ltd said it looked to buy a total of 14 new Airbus A320neo aircraft from Go Airlines (India) Ltd for an aggregate list price of $1.52 billion, and lease each aircraft back to the airline upon delivery.

** German gas supplier VNG is in talks to sell a majority stake in its Norwegian Norge oil and gas business, which could fetch up to $500 million, three banking sources said.

** Toshiba Corp said it had not entered into talks with any company to sell its personal computer business, denying media reports that it was in negotiations to sell the unit to Taiwan’s Asustek Computer Inc.

** Casino operator Caesars Entertainment Corp said it would buy privately owned U.S. casino and horse racing company Centaur Holdings LLC for $1.7 billion in cash to expand in Indiana.

** Bpost, Belgium’s national postal deliverer, said it had finalised the purchase of U.S.-based e-commerce service provider Radial.

** Barnes & Noble Inc said a deal proposed by an activist investor to take the bookstore chain private was not "bona fide" as its chairman and founder, Leonard Riggio, would not participate and raising the required funds was highly unlikely.