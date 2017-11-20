Nov 20 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Monday:

** South African private hospital group Mediclinic, does not intend to make another offer for Spire Healthcare, the firm said after the British company rejected an earlier bid.

** NH Hotel Group confirmed it had received a possible takeover offer from rival Spanish hotel group Grupo Barcelo in a deal that could create the biggest hotel group in Spain.

** Shares in German utility RWE rallied on renewed investor hopes for a deal for its Innogy unit as well as on expectations of a less stringent climate policy following the failure of coalition talks in Germany.

** Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) said it may sell as much as a 20 percent stake in its fuel distribution unit, potentially raising up to $2.8 billion.

** Shares in ProSiebenSat.1 rose almost 4 percent on news that its chief executive would quit early after a series of missteps, rekindling hopes the German broadcaster could become an acquisition target. (Compiled by Divya Grover in Bengaluru)