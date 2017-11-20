FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Sections
Featured
Panel recommends hacking safeguards for elections
Cyber Risk
Panel recommends hacking safeguards for elections
Alibaba deal guides grocers to checkout
Breaking Views
Alibaba deal guides grocers to checkout
UK commits to 'industries of future' to ward off Brexit shocks
THE ROAD TO BREXIT
UK commits to 'industries of future' to ward off Brexit shocks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 20, 2017 / 11:12 AM / Updated 10 minutes ago

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Monday:

** South African private hospital group Mediclinic, does not intend to make another offer for Spire Healthcare, the firm said after the British company rejected an earlier bid.

** NH Hotel Group confirmed it had received a possible takeover offer from rival Spanish hotel group Grupo Barcelo in a deal that could create the biggest hotel group in Spain.

** Shares in German utility RWE rallied on renewed investor hopes for a deal for its Innogy unit as well as on expectations of a less stringent climate policy following the failure of coalition talks in Germany.

** Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) said it may sell as much as a 20 percent stake in its fuel distribution unit, potentially raising up to $2.8 billion.

** Shares in ProSiebenSat.1 rose almost 4 percent on news that its chief executive would quit early after a series of missteps, rekindling hopes the German broadcaster could become an acquisition target. (Compiled by Divya Grover in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.