Nov 21 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Tuesday:

** Bain Capital LLC said its $1.35 billion tender offer for advertiser Asatsu-DK Inc (ADK) has been accepted by ADK’s 25 percent shareholder and partner WPP Plc, in an about-face for WPP that heralds an end to a soured relationship.

** BP said it had agreed to sell stakes in three fields in its Bruce assets in the North Sea to Serica Energy Plc .

** A provincial real estate developer in China, Zhongtian Financial, unveiled a plan to acquire a stake in a local life insurance firm for as much as $4.7 billion, in what could be the country’s second-biggest domestic equity investment this year.

** China’s Wanda Hotel Development Co said it was open to business opportunities related to its portfolio of landmark overseas properties, although no sale talks were under way.

** German energy group Uniper on Tuesday rejected a 8.05 billion euro ($9.45 billion) bid from Finland’s Fortum , saying the offer significantly undervalued the company and lacked key commitments for its future.

** Finland’s Fortum has no plans to raise its offer price for Uniper despite the German group’s official rejection of the bid, a spokesman said.

** Philippine Telegraph & Telephone Corp is talking to eight Chinese companies, mostly in telecoms, to form strategic partnerships as it aims to become a major player in the domestic telecoms market, its chairman said.

** Ireland’s CRH, the world’s third-largest building materials group by market capitalization, said it has capacity on its balance sheet for more deals, after a spending spree this year.

** India’s ONGC Videsh Ltd, the overseas investment arm of the country’s top explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp, said on Tuesday it had acquired a 15 percent stake in Namibia’s offshore Block 2012A from Tullow Oil.

** AmerisourceBergen Corp said it would buy privately held U.S. drug wholesaler H. D. Smith for $815 million in cash.

** Sabeco, Vietnam’s biggest beer firm, will hold roadshows in Singapore and London on the government’s plan to sell a stake, the country’s trade ministry said in a statement.

** Australia’s Downer EDI said it plans to sell its freight rail business to Caterpillar Inc’s Progress Rail unit for A$109 million ($82.18 million) as the engineering contractor reduces its dependence on the mining sector.

** Private equity firm EQT is buying a stake of about 40 percent in music company Epidemic Sound, it said without disclosing further financial details of the deal.

** Norwegian oil firm Aker BP ASA said it entered into separate agreements with Maersk Drilling and Halliburton for jack-up drilling rigs, and with Odfjell Drilling and Halliburton for semi-submersible drilling rigs. (Compiled by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru)