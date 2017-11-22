(Adds Enel, EnBW, Rockwell Automation, Bank of Sharjah and Invest Bank, PPC, JFE Holdings Inc; Updates Central European Media Enterprises)

Nov 22 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Wednesday:

** Italian energy company Enel SpA is planning to invest 1.8 billion euros ($2.12 billion) in Brazil before acquisitions over the next three years, with an emphasis on distribution networks, executives told a Brazilian newspaper.

** German energy company EnBW is interested in bidding for the construction of offshore wind farms in the Dutch part of the North Sea, regulatory filings in the Netherlands show.

** Rockwell Automation Inc rejected rival Emerson Electric Co’s sweetened takeover offer, saying the $29 billion bid undervalued the industrial automation company and that a merger would dampen its growth prospects.

** Bank of Sharjah and Invest Bank are in merger talks that could create an institution with about 50.6 billion dirhams ($13.8 billion) of assets, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** South African cement producer PPC’s board turned its back on a takeover attempt by AfriSam, backed by Canadian firm Fairfax Africa Investments, but PPC said it was still talking to Ireland’s CRH and Swiss group LafargeHolcim.

** Japan’s JFE Holdings Inc and India’s JSW Steel Ltd are lining up a joint bid with a private equity firm for the assets of India’s insolvent Bhushan Steel Ltd , two industry sources familiar with the matter said.

** Nippon Paint Holdings Co Ltd made an all-cash offer on Tuesday to acquire U.S. coatings company Axalta Coating Systems Ltd, two people familiar with the matter said, ending merger talks between Axalta and Dutch peer Akzo Nobel .

** Chinese energy and investment group CEFC has teamed up with Czech-Slovak financial group Penta Investments to try and buy Time Warner’s Central European Media Enterprises , three sources familiar with the matter said.

** China’s Baotou Huazi Industry Co said it had ditched a plan to acquire a controlling stake in Huaxia Life Insurance, sending the shares of the edible sugar product manufacturer down by 8 percent in Shanghai.

** Sweden’s Dometic, a maker of appliances for caravans and boats, said it was buying Seastar Solutions in a $875 million deal from affiliates of American Securities LLC, strengthening its position in the marine industry.

** Evian and Volvic owner Danone has put money into a Hawaiian bottled water from the bottom of the Pacific Ocean, showing the depths multinationals will now go to in the quest to stand out.

** Euromoney Institutional Investor, publisher of the Euromoney magazine, said it would sell its stake in Dealogic, a provider of financial content and analytics, to Ion Investment Group for about $135 million.

** South Africa’s Sibanye-Stillwater will exchange some surface gold processing assets and tailings storage facilities (TSF) for a 38 percent stake in DRDGOLD worth 1.3 billion rand ($93.5 million), it said.

** U.S. hedge fund Christofferson Robb & Company (CRC) has presented an offer to buy Banca Carige’s consumer credit unit Creditis, a source familiar with the matter said.

** German healthcare group Fresenius SE said the planned takeover of Akorn, a U.S. maker of liquid generic drugs, might not be completed before next year as the U.S. antitrust review could take longer than expected.

** Lyon Group, a private infrastructure developer, has fielded bids for three of its Australian utility-scale solar power and battery projects, including what would be the world’s largest battery, a spokesman said. (Compiled by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru)