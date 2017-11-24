FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Sections
Featured
Maduro keeps eye on prize: 2018 presidential vote
Venezuela
Maduro keeps eye on prize: 2018 presidential vote
The resignation – and return – of Lebanon's Hariri
Reuters Backstory
The resignation – and return – of Lebanon's Hariri
Interactive: Brexit and the City
THE ROAD TO BREXIT
Interactive: Brexit and the City
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 24, 2017 / 11:00 AM / Updated an hour ago

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 24 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Friday:

** Russia’s anti-monopoly regulator FAS said it had approved a deal to merge the Russian ride-sharing businesses of Yandex and Uber, with certain conditions.

** William Hill said it has held “very preliminary” discussions with Crown Resorts Ltd’s online betting unit about a potential merger with the British bookmaker’s Australian unit.

** KKR & Co LP has boosted its bid price for Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc for a second time, seeking to appease U.S. activist hedge fund Elliott Management which has bought into the Japanese semiconductor equipment manufacturer.

** Malaysia’s Top Glove Corp Bhd is planning to acquire the surgical glove producing unit of Adventa Capital Pte Ltd, the company said, for an estimated price of up to 1.44 billion ringgit ($349.60 million).

** Indonesia’s state-owned Enterprise Ministry, tipped to oversee an acquisition of a majority stake in the local unit of Freeport-McMoRan Inc, has “no clear structure” yet for the deal, a ministry official said.

** Polish retail group Emperia said Lithuania’s Maxima Grupe will announce a tender on Friday to buy all of Emperia’s shares for at least 100 zlotys each, valuing the potential deal at around 1.2 billion zlotys ($337.96 million). (Compiled by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.