November 27, 2017 / 11:00 AM / Updated 24 minutes ago

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 27 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Monday:

** Vietnam’s biggest brewer Sabeco has received a strong response from potential suitors at an investors’ roadshow in Singapore, its chairman said, as the government moves closer to finalizing a stake sale in the $9 billion maker of Bia Saigon and 333 brews.

** Education group Pearson has agreed the sale of its Wall Street English (WSE) business to Baring Private Equity Asia and CITIC Capital for around $300 million, although its proceeds from the deal will be just a third of that.

** French oil and gas major Total said it had agreed to sell stakes in two Norwegian oil fields to Statoil for $1.45 billion as it reviews its North Sea portfolio after acquiring Denmark’s Maersk Oil in August.

** Germany’s biggest insurer Allianz plans to buy the shares in French credit insurance firm Euler Hermes it does not yet own for around 1.85 billion euros ($2.2 bln).

** U.S. media company Meredith Corp said it will buy Time Inc, the publisher of People, Sports Illustrated and Fortune magazines, in a $1.84 billion all-cash deal backed by conservative billionaire brothers Charles and David Koch.

** Israeli conglomerate Delek Group said that Sirius International Insurance has decided to exercise its option to buy Delek’s remaining 47 percent stake in Phoenix Holdings for 2.3 billion shekels ($656 million).

** Israel’s Kenon Holdings said it has agreed to sell IC Power’s Latin American and Caribbean businesses to infrastructure investment manager I Squared Capital for about $1.2 billion. (Compiled by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru)

