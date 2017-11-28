FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
November 28, 2017 / 11:02 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 28 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Tuesday:

** The Bank Of Nova Scotia offered $2.2 billion for a majority stake in the Chilean operations of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BBVA) in a deal that would make the Canadian lender Chile’s third largest non-state bank.

** China state-backed explosives maker Anhui Leimingkehua Co is acquiring a coal mining affiliate in a $3.1 billion deal, a move it said was part of the government’s push to make state-owned enterprises (SOEs) more efficient.

** Brian Joffe’s South African investment firm Long4Life has agreed to buy Chill Beverages for at least 452 million rand ($33 million) in cash and shares, Long4Life said on Tuesday.

** Mizrahi-Tefahot Bank, Israel’s third-largest lender, said it agreed to buy smaller rival Union Bank of Israel in an all-share deal that will help it to compete better with the country’s top two lenders.

** London-based private equity firm HgCapital Trust Plc has agreed to sell electronic trading and connectivity solutions provider Ullink to Sweden’s Itiviti, a company backed by Nordic Capital.

** Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp is offering to purchase shares of Uber Technologies Inc at a valuation of $48 billion, a 30 percent discount to its most recent valuation of $68.5 billion, a person familiar with the matter said. (Compiled by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru)

