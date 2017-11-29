FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
November 29, 2017 / 11:00 AM / Updated an hour ago

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 29 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Wednesday:

** Lufthansa Chief Executive Carsten Spohr is meeting with EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager on Wednesday to discuss anti-trust concerns over the German carrier’s acquisition of Air Berlin assets, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** Daimler AG has turned down an offer from China’s Geely to take a stake of up to 5 percent via a discounted share placement, as the German automaker has long been reluctant to see existing shareholdings diluted, sources with knowledge of the talks said.

** The biggest shareholders in Etalon sold 9.5 percent of company shares for $95.2 million, the Russian housebuilder said, reducing their holdings for the second time this year.

** Vietnam will kick off next month the sale of a majority stake in the Sabeco, the country’s biggest brewer and the maker of Bia Saigon and 333 beers, in an ambitious deal the government hopes will rake in at least $5 billion.

** Spain’s BBVA said it had agreed to sell 80 percent of its real estate business to U.S. fund Cerberus for 4 billion euros ($5 billion), one of the largest such deals as investor enthusiasm for Spanish property returns.

** French investment company Eurazeo has agreed to buy a 30 percent stake in Rhone, a private equity firm set up by former Goldman Sachs and Lazard bankers, in a deal which Eurazeo said would boost its earnings.

** Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd said it planned to spend $322 million buying 19 percent of blood products firm Zhenxing Biopharmaceutical & Chemical Co Ltd, as the once-troubled Chinese property developer continues to diversify. (Compiled by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
