Nov 30 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Thursday:

** Private equity investor Terra Firma is gearing up to launch a $1.2 billion sale of its Italian solar-power assets, a deal that could pave the way for more consolidation in European solar energy, sources said.

** Some early Flipkart (IPO-FLPK.N) investors, employees and ex-employees are selling their shares in the Indian e-commerce firm as part of a $2.5 billion investment deal agreed with Japan’s SoftBank Group, two people familiar with the matter said.

** Credit Suisse said activist investor RBR had reduced its holdings in Switzerland’s second-biggest bank from the 0.2 percent RBR had announced in October.

** French technology consultancy company Altran Technologies is to buy U.S. design and engineering services firm Aricent from a group of investors led by KKR for a total enterprise value of 1.7 billion euros ($2.0 billion).

** South Korean shipper Pan Ocean said that it had won a 1.98 trillion won ($1.82 billion) contract to transport iron ore over a period of 27 years for Brazilian mining giant Vale,.

** Hong Kong-based Bank of East Asia Ltd said it would sell certain consumer finance businesses in China and Hong Kong to a money-lending arm of China Financial Services Holdings Ltd for an aggregate HK$1.08 billion ($138.30 million).

** Australian oil and gas producer AWE Ltd said it had received a takeover offer worth A$430 million ($325 million) from state-owned China Energy Reserve and Chemicals Group (CERCG) on Thursday.

** Gaming machine maker Aristocrat Leisure Ltd said it will acquire gaming company Big Fish Games, a unit of Churchill Downs, for $990 million in cash to increase its social gaming footprint.

** AT&T Inc’s proposed seven-year ban on programming blackouts to distributors of some Time Warner Inc content shows that the company is willing to offer concessions to close its $85.4 billion bid for the programmer, AT&T’s chief executive officer said.

** Finnish network equipment maker Nokia said it was not in talks to buy U.S. network gear maker Juniper Networks Inc despite earlier reports to the contrary.

** Casino operator Caesars Entertainment Corp said it would sell the real estate assets of the Harrah’s Las Vegas hotel to VICI Properties VICI.PK for $1.14 billion in cash. (Compiled by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru)