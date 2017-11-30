FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Sections
Featured
The adoration of Kim Jong Un
The wider image
The adoration of Kim Jong Un
Does Europe have what it takes to create the next Google?
Technology
Does Europe have what it takes to create the next Google?
Europe main source of cash raised in cryptocurrencies
Future of money
Europe main source of cash raised in cryptocurrencies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 30, 2017 / 11:00 AM / in 7 minutes

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Nov 30 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Thursday:

** Private equity investor Terra Firma is gearing up to launch a $1.2 billion sale of its Italian solar-power assets, a deal that could pave the way for more consolidation in European solar energy, sources said.

** Some early Flipkart (IPO-FLPK.N) investors, employees and ex-employees are selling their shares in the Indian e-commerce firm as part of a $2.5 billion investment deal agreed with Japan’s SoftBank Group, two people familiar with the matter said.

** Credit Suisse said activist investor RBR had reduced its holdings in Switzerland’s second-biggest bank from the 0.2 percent RBR had announced in October.

** French technology consultancy company Altran Technologies is to buy U.S. design and engineering services firm Aricent from a group of investors led by KKR for a total enterprise value of 1.7 billion euros ($2.0 billion).

** South Korean shipper Pan Ocean said that it had won a 1.98 trillion won ($1.82 billion) contract to transport iron ore over a period of 27 years for Brazilian mining giant Vale,.

** Hong Kong-based Bank of East Asia Ltd said it would sell certain consumer finance businesses in China and Hong Kong to a money-lending arm of China Financial Services Holdings Ltd for an aggregate HK$1.08 billion ($138.30 million).

** Australian oil and gas producer AWE Ltd said it had received a takeover offer worth A$430 million ($325 million) from state-owned China Energy Reserve and Chemicals Group (CERCG) on Thursday.

** Gaming machine maker Aristocrat Leisure Ltd said it will acquire gaming company Big Fish Games, a unit of Churchill Downs, for $990 million in cash to increase its social gaming footprint.

** AT&T Inc’s proposed seven-year ban on programming blackouts to distributors of some Time Warner Inc content shows that the company is willing to offer concessions to close its $85.4 billion bid for the programmer, AT&T’s chief executive officer said.

** Finnish network equipment maker Nokia said it was not in talks to buy U.S. network gear maker Juniper Networks Inc despite earlier reports to the contrary.

** Casino operator Caesars Entertainment Corp said it would sell the real estate assets of the Harrah’s Las Vegas hotel to VICI Properties VICI.PK for $1.14 billion in cash. (Compiled by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.