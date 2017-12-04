FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 4, 2017 / 11:01 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 4 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Monday:

** U.S. drugstore chain operator CVS Health Corp said on Sunday it had agreed to acquire U.S. health insurer Aetna Inc for $69 billion, seeking to tackle soaring healthcare spending through lower-cost medical services in pharmacies.

** Denmark’s largest insurance company Tryg said it agreed to buy unlisted competitor Alka Forsikring for 8.2 billion Danish crowns ($1.31 billion) strengthen its presence in the property and casualty (P&C) insurance markets.

** Dalian Wanda group’s billionaire founder Wang Jianlin has agreed to buy a majority stake in Wanda Hotel Development Co for $470 million from Wanda Commercial Properties, a move that is expected to boost liquidity at the indebted property firm.

** Italian cable maker Prysmian has agreed to buy General Cable for $30 a share in an all-cash deal that values its Kentucky-based rival at about $3 billion, including debt and other liabilities.

** Norwegian oil firm Aker BP has agreed to sell 10 percent stakes in two North Sea fields to private equity-backed Pandion Energy for an undisclosed amount to help pay for expansion plans in the area, it said. (Compiled by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
