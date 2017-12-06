FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 6, 2017 / 11:06 AM / Updated 4 minutes ago

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 6 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Wednesday:

** Ford Motor Co is expected to sign as early as Thursday a deal with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd which may allow the U.S. automaker to test selling cars to consumers in China through Alibaba’s online retail arm Tmall, as well as via a new “auto vending machine” store concept, according to a Ford source familiar with the matter.

** Legal & General is to sell a closed savings business with 33 billion pounds in assets to Swiss Re for 650 million pounds ($872 million) to help fund areas of growth including annuities.

** Canadian telecom company Rogers Communications Inc is looking to sell assets such as the baseball team Toronto Blue Jays and a stake in media company Cogeco Inc , Bloomberg reported, citing Chief Financial Officer Tony Staffieri.

** British shopping centre investment company Hammerson Plc said it has agreed to buy Intu Properties in a deal valuing the smaller rival at about 3.4 billion pounds ($4.56 billion).

** The U.S. government has filed a complaint aimed at stopping chemical maker Tronox Ltd from purchasing Cristal’s titanium dioxide business, the Federal Trade Commission said. (Compiled by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru)

