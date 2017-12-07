Dec 7 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Thursday:

** Israel Chemicals (ICL) said it has agreed to sell its fire safety and oil additives units to SK Capital for about $1 billion.

** Lloyds Banking Group said it has sold its London headquarters to a Chinese property investment company for an undisclosed price.

** Norway’s $1-trillion sovereign wealth fund has made its first real estate investment in Asia by acquiring a 70-percent stake in five properties in Tokyo, it said.

** Bookmaker GVC Holdings has offered to buy Ladbrokes Coral for up to $5.2 billion to create a global online and high street betting giant able to take on rivals and cope with a tougher regulatory environment.

** U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital has won enough shareholder support to complete its tender offer of Asatsu-DK Inc (ADK), allowing the Japanese advertising agency to end a bitter two-decade partnership with top shareholder WPP .

** Hong Kong-based buyout firm Baring Private Equity Asia is nearing a deal to acquire U.S. educational services company Prometric Inc for roughly $1 billion, including debt, sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.