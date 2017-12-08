FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
December 8, 2017 / 11:03 AM / in 8 minutes

Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 8 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Friday:

** Singapore’s ComfortDelGro Corp said it is buying a 51 percent stake in private hire vehicle fleet owner Lion City Holdings from Uber Technologies’ unit Mieten B.V. for S$295 million ($218 million) in cash, in a bid to tackle local rival Grab.

** Tyson Foods, the largest U.S. meat processor, said on Thursday it slightly raised its stake in plant-based protein maker Beyond Meat as it looks to tap growing demand for alternative sources of protein.

** Drugmaker Gilead Sciences Inc said on Thursday it was acquiring privately-held Cell Design Labs Inc for up to $567 million, giving it access to new technology platforms that would help in the development of cancer drugs.

** Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Inc is considering selling itself after receiving takeover interest, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. (Compiled by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
