Dec 11 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Monday:

** Brewing groups including Thai Beverage, Anheuser-Busch InBev and Kirin Holdings are gearing up to bid for a stake in Vietnam’s largest brewer, Sabeco, people familiar with the matter said, with the $5 billion sale process by the government opening this week.

** Australia’s Mineral Resources has made an all-share bid for domestic gas producer AWE Ltd, just topping a A$442 million ($333 million) sweetened offer from state-owned China Energy Reserve and Chemicals Group (CERCG).

** GGP Inc, one of the largest owners and operators of U.S. shopping centers, has rejected a $14.8 billion buyout offer from its biggest shareholder, Brookfield Property Partners LP, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

** U.S. buyout fund KKR & Co LP managed a successful tender offer for Japanese semiconductor equipment maker Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc by a razor-thin margin, winning 24.9 percent of the company, statements from the companies showed on Saturday.

** France’s TF1 news channel said it was in exclusive talks with Germany’s Axel Springer to buy its 78.43 percent stake in aufeminin S.A., which runs a lifestyle website.

** Ascension Health and Providence St. Joseph Health are in talks about a merger between the two Catholic non-profits that would create the largest U.S. hospital chain, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the discussions.

** Cleanaway Waste Management said it would buy smaller rival Tox Free Solutions for A$3.425 per share in cash, valuing Tox at A$671 million ($503.72 million) on a diluted basis.

** EU antitrust regulators are set to warn Bayer its planned purchase of U.S. seed maker Monsanto may hurt competition, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday, a move that would force Bayer to offer concessions to address the concerns.

** Premier Oil Plc said it would sell its 30 percent stake in a North Sea pipeline to UK gas infrastructure company CATS Management Ltd for up to 23.6 million pounds ($31.68 million).

** Apple Inc is in talks to acquire Shazam Entertainment Ltd, whose software helps users identify songs by pointing their phone at an audio source, according to a person familiar with the situation.

** German utility RWE is looking for opportunities to acquire more power plants, the head of its RWE Power division, Matthias Hartung, told German daily newspaper Rheinische Post. (Compiled by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)