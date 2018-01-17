Jan 17 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Wednesday:

** British engineering company GKN rejected a 7.4 billion pound ($10.2 billion) cash-and-stock takeover offer from turnaround specialists Melrose.

** Celgene Corp is in talks to buy Juno Therapeutics Inc, which is working on an experimental gene therapy drug to treat cancer, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

** Dalian Wanda Group has agreed to sell its interests in the high-profile London luxury development project, One Nine Elms, for 59 million pounds ($81 million), the latest in a string of asset sales that underscore financial strains hitting the Chinese conglomerate.

** Southeast Asian ride-hailing firm Grab said it has acquired an India-based payments startup, iKaaz, to help expand its digital payments platform GrabPay.

** Japan Tobacco Inc, which is on the hunt for overseas acquisitions to offset a shrinking home market, is working on several possible deals as it targets growth in Asia and other emerging markets, its new chief executive said.

** An attempt by Qatar-owned film company Miramax to buy Weinstein Co has complicated plans to sell the studio to a group of investors led by former Obama administration official Maria Contreras-Sweet, the Los Angeles Times reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

** French payments specialist Ingenico agreed to buy New Zealand payment network Paymark for NZ$190 million ($137.5 million).