Jan 18 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Thursday:

** British engineering group GKN dismissed Melrose’s 7.4 billion pound ($10.2 billion) hostile bid as “misleading”, and denied it was rushing into a break-up.

** The largest shareholder in Belgian biotech group Ablynx said it believed a 2.6 billion euro ($3.2 billion) offer made by Denmark’s Novo Nordisk was too low.

** Auto parts distributor Realord Group Holdings Ltd said it would buy property assets in Shenzhen for an aggregate 6.22 billion yuan ($968.4 million), in a bid to enhance its investment property portfolio.