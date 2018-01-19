Jan 19 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Friday:

** A group of investors led by SoftBank Group Corp closed a deal with Uber Technologies Inc, making SoftBank the largest stakeholder in the ride-services firm and providing a much-needed boost to controversy-ridden Uber.

** The U.S. government will not approve any investment by HNA Group until the Chinese conglomerate, which has been scrutinized around the world over its ownership structure, provides adequate information on who its shareholders are, a source familiar with the situation said.

** Boeing Co is working to overcome the Brazilian military’s objections to its proposed tie-up with Embraer SA with alternatives that would preserve the government’s strategic veto rights and ensure safeguards for its defense programs, four people familiar with the matter told Reuters. (Compiled by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru)