March 12 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Monday:

** Singapore-based Broadcom Ltd said it expects to redomicile to the United States by April 3, two days before the chipmaker’s acquisition target Qualcomm Inc holds its annual shareholder meeting.

** Microchip maker Intel Corp responded to a news report that it is considering a possible bid for Broadcom Ltd by saying that it is focused on integrating previous acquisitions, raising doubt over the idea.

** The infrastructure fund of British asset manager M&G Investment Management Ltd said on Friday it had offered to buy rural broadband provider Gigaclear Plc in a deal valued at about 270 million pounds ($374 million).

** Private equity firm EIG Global Energy Partners LLC has bought out Brazilian logistics company Prumo Logistica SA , after 18 months of negotiations with its minority shareholders, Prumo said on Friday.

** Chile’s government has asked antitrust regulators to block the sale of a stake in lithium company SQM to a Chinese company on the grounds it would give China an unfair advantage in the global race to secure resources to develop electric vehicles, according to a document seen by Reuters.

** The U.S. Justice Department and AT&T Inc on Friday presented starkly different futures for online video if the wireless and pay-TV giant is allowed to buy Time Warner Inc , as they laid out their cases for a blockbuster antitrust trial.

** Panasonic Corp is considering selling a Chinese plant that makes security cameras in a deal it hopes will fetch over $450 million, the Nikkei reported on Saturday.

** State-controlled China Huarong Asset Management Co has bought a 36.2 percent stake in the unit of CEFC China Energy through which CEFC is acquiring a $9.1 billion stake in Russia’s Rosneft, a filing by the CEFC unit showed on Friday.

** Reckitt Benckiser has no regrets about its $17 billion acquisition of Mead Johnson last year, its chief executive said, even though there are concerns it may now be too stretched to buy Pfizer’s coveted consumer health business.

** Germany’s top utilities on Sunday announced plans to break up Innogy, whose assets will be divided among parent RWE and rival E.ON in the sector’s biggest overhaul since a landmark move to exit nuclear power.

** Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) said on Sunday it had signed 40-year agreements with Eni, awarding the Italian company a 10 percent stake in its Umm Shaif and Nasr offshore oil concession and a 5 percent stake in Lower Zakum.

** A consortium of Jet Airways (India) Ltd, Air France-KLM SA and Delta Air Lines Inc is looking to bid for state-run carrier Air India Ltd, the Mint newspaper reported citing the Press Trust of India.

** Warburg Pincus said it had agreed to invest more than $370 million in Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Techcombank), in what it said was the largest ever private equity investment to date in the Southeast Asian nation.

** India’s Eicher Motors Ltd said it is shutting down its joint venture with U.S.-based Polaris Industries Inc immediately, as sales failed to meet expectations after the initial success.

** Melrose Industries increased its hostile offer for GKN by around 10 percent to 8.1 billion pounds ($11.2 billion), trying to win over investors after the British engineering firm struck a rival deal of its own last week.

** A group led by U.S.-Israeli businessman Naty Saidoff has pulled its offer to buy Eurocom, parent company of Bezeq Israel Telecom, Saidoff’s spokesman said.

** Spain’s market regulator cleared Hochtief’s takeover bid for toll road company Abertis, starting a one month period in which Hochtief and rival bidder Atlantia ATL.MI can improve their proposals.

** Laser and optical fibre specialist Lumentum Holdings Inc , seen by analysts as a parts supplier for Apple’s Face ID technology, will buy optical components producer Oclaro Inc for about $1.7 billion in cash and stock.

** Cleaning product maker Clorox Co said it will buy Nutranext, which makes multi vitamins and owns brands such as Rainbow Light and Natural Vitality, for $700 million, as it continues to expand its dietary supplements business.

** Netherlands-based wood pulp producer Paper Excellence has offered to buy Brazil’s Fibria Celulose SA for 40 billion reais ($12.3 billion), a Brazilian newspaper reported .

** India’s Tata Sons is set to sell on Tuesday a roughly 1.5 percent stake in its flagship Tata Consultancy Services for about $1.25 billion. (Compiled by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru)