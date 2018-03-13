(Adds American Tower Corp, AT&T, Dr Pepper Snapple, Dana Incorporated, Barents Reinsurance, Atlantia; Updates Paper Excellence, Bayer, E.ON, Richemont)

March 13 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday: ** The U.S. Justice Department wants a judge to bar AT&T Inc from using a voluntary commitment it made on licensing content as part of its defense when an antitrust trial begins next week over the fate of the company’s planned $85 billion merger with Time Warner Inc, court documents show. ** One of soda-maker Dr Pepper Snapple’s largest shareholders has said it may sell its shares in the business ahead of a proposed merger with Keurig Green Mountain, questioning the logic of the deal. ** The chief executive of U.S. firm Dana Incorporated is in London meeting top GKN shareholders in a drive to persuade the British engineer’s investors to back a deal with Dana and reject a hostile bid by Melrose Industries

** American Tower Corp and KKR & Co LP are among bidders for Altice NV’s telecommunications towers, which could be valued at about 3 billion euros ($3.7 billion), Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter. ** Denmark’s second-largest lender Jyske Bank said it had made an offer worth 1.92 billion Danish crowns ($318 million) to take full control of Nordjyske Bank. ** Italy’s top administrative court has rejected an appeal by Barents Reinsurance against the sale of private bank Banca Intermobiliare (BIM) to British fund Attestor Capital, a court document showed. ** Italy’s Atlantia and builder ACS reached an agreement over taking joint control of Abertis, sources said, putting an end to a long bidding war for the Spanish toll road operator. ** U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday blocked microchip maker Broadcom Ltd’s proposed takeover of Qualcomm Inc on national security grounds, ending what would have been the technology industry’s biggest deal ever amid concerns that it would give China the upper hand in mobile communications. ** BNDESPar and Votorantim Participações SA confirmed they have received an unsolicited takeover bid from Netherlands-based Paper Excellence for their controlling stake in Brazilian pulp producer Fibria Celulose SA. ** Agricultural Bank of China (AgBank), , the country’s third-largest bank, said on Monday it would raise as much as 100 billion yuan ($15.81 billion) in the biggest A-share private placement by a listed Chinese commercial bank. ** South African retailer Steinhoff International, will sell part of its $700 million stake in KAP industrial, it said, part efforts by the scandal-hit South African retailer to plug a liquidity gap. ** Finland’s government investment arm Solidium has acquired a 3.3 percent stake in Nokia at a cost of about 844 million euros ($1.04 billion) to strengthen Finnish influence over the telecom network gear maker. ** Bayer’s secured conditional approval from China’s commerce ministry for its planned acquisition of the world No. 1 seed company Monsanto, chalking up a victory in the onerous struggle to win over watchdogs across the globe. ** E.ON could gain full control of Innogy without raising its 40-euros-per-share ($49.5) bid for minority shareholders, its Chief Executive said after clinching a deal to buy RWE’s 76.8 percent majority stake in the group. ** Luxury goods group Richemont is in exclusive talks to sell its underperforming French Lancel leather brand to Italian high-end briefcase maker Piquadro, to put its struggling fashion and accessories business back on track. ** Saudi International Petrochemical Co (Sipchem) said it was planning to resume proposed merger talks with Sahara Petrochemical in a deal that could create a 14.7 billion riyal ($3.9 bln) chemicals company. (Compiled by Diptendu Lahiri & Akshara P in Bengaluru)