March 15 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Thursday:

** Toys ‘R’ Us Inc, the iconic toy retailer, will shutter or sell its stores in the United States after failing to find a buyer or reach a deal to restructure billions in debt, putting at risk about 30,000 jobs.

** Italy’s Atlantia and Spanish builder ACS agreed a joint 18 billion euro ($22 billion) bid for Abertis on Wednesday, ending a five-month battle for the Spanish road-toll operator and easing political worries.

** SK Telecom, South Korea’s No. 1 telecom company by market share, said it is considering the acquisition of Carlyle-owned domestic security systems company ADT Caps.

** Italian market watchdog Consob approved a bid by Cartier owner Richemont for the full control of online luxury retailer Yoox Net-a-Porter, the Swiss group said.

** Japan’s Toray Industries, the world’s largest maker of carbon-fibre composite materials, said it will buy TenCate Advanced Composites for an enterprise value of 930 million euros ($1.15 billion), as it looks to ramp up its carbon-fibre business.

** Australian rail operator Aurizon Holdings said said it was committed to completing the proposed sale of its freight business by July, after the country’s competition watchdog raised concerns about the plan.

** Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp said it will buy Sweden’s Ovako which makes speciality steel used in industries including wind power generation and robotics, a move that gives Japan’s biggest steelmaker a manufacturing base in Europe.

** Glencore Plc, the world’s biggest producer of cobalt, has agreed to sell around a third of its cobalt production over the next three years to Chinese battery recycler GEM Co Ltd, according to a filing by GEM on Wednesday.

** Starboard Value LP, which is looking to replace the entire board of Newell Brands Inc, said on Wednesday three of its nominees would buy about $25 million in Newell stock with their own money if the activist hedge fund gained full board control.

** Virgin Atlantic expects a deal for Air France-KLM to buy a stake in the British airline from Richard Branson’s Virgin Group to complete in early 2019, its chief executive said. (Compiled by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru)