March 16 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:

** Chile’s new government is evaluating whether to support a petition filed by its predecessor to block the sale of a stake in top lithium miner SQM, to a Chinese firm, a senior government official told Reuters.

** Buyout group Providence is moving ahead with plans to pull out of German home shopping TV network HSE24, which it plans to sell or float on the Frankfurt stock exchange before the summer, several people close to matter said.

** Britain’s NEX Group Plc said it had received a preliminary takeover approach from U.S.-based exchange operator CME Group, in a move to create a cross-border trading powerhouse.

** French cosmetics group L’Oreal said it was buying Canadian beauty technology company ModiFace, as it looks to roll out more digital services such as virtual make-up tests.

** Germany’s Lanxess has dropped out of a consortium bidding for Akzo Nobel’s speciality chemicals business, two people close to the matter said.

** Anglo-South African financial services group Old Mutual is selling three businesses in Latin America to China Minsheng Investment Group International (CMIG) for around $300 million, a source familiar with the matter said.

** Wynn Resorts Ltd’s former chief executive, Steve Wynn, may elect to sell all or a portion of his stake in the company, according to a regulatory filing dated Thursday.

** Brazil’s Suzano Papel e Celulose SA won the battle to acquire larger rival Fibria Celulose SA, creating the world’s biggest wood pulp producer while shelving expansion plans.

** India’s Edelweiss Financial Services’ agreed acquisition of the securities business of Religare Enterprises has fallen through because Religare failed to get the necessary regulatory approvals, the suitor said.

** Qualcomm Inc’s board of directors was meeting on Friday to discuss former executive chairman Paul Jacobs stepping down after he told the U.S. semiconductor company he was exploring acquiring it, people familiar with the matter said.

** Royal Dutch Shell Plc is selling its upstream assets in New Zealand to Austria’s OMV AG for $578 million, the companies said on Thursday.

** Johnson & Johnson said it was offered about $2.1 billion for its LifeScan Inc unit, which makes blood glucose monitoring products, by private equity firm Platinum Equity, another step towards exiting the diabetes device market.

** A top 30 shareholder in British engineering company GKN plans to reject a hostile takeover bid from industrial turnaround specialist Melrose, the latest voice to back GKN as the bid battle intensifies.

** Japan Tobacco has agreed to buy Russia’s Donskoy Tabak for about 90 billion roubles ($1.56 billion) to strengthen its leading position in the world’s third-largest tobacco market.

** Lundbeck agreed to buy Prexton Therapeutics, a specialist in treatments for brain disorders, in a deal potentially worth $1.1 billion, the Danish drugmaker said. (Compiled by Diptendu Lahiri & Akshara P in Bengaluru)