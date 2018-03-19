(Adds Michelin ; Updates GKN, UltraTech, Klepierre, AT&T)

March 19 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

** Greece’s National Bank (NBG) said it is considering other options on its Romanian subsidiary Banca Romaneasca after Romania’s central bank rejected a deal to sell the unit to Hungary’s OTP Bank.

** Sherborne Investors, led by activist investor Edward Bramson, has taken control of a 5 percent stake in Barclays, cheering other shareholders who hope the move could herald a shake-up of the British bank.

** South Africa’s competition authority has approved private hospital firm Netcare’s acquisition of Akeso Clinics after the company agreed to sell two hospitals and maintain a range of pricing levels.

** Oil giant Saudi Aramco is looking to buy a majority stake in a proposed refinery and petrochemical complex valued at 3 trillion rupees ($46.10 billion) in the western Indian state of Maharashtra, local daily Economic Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

** Edizione, the holding company of Italian entrepreneur family Benetton, is considering increasing its stake in insurer Generali from its current level of about 2 percent, two sources close to the matter said.

** French tire maker Michelin plans to buy British engineering company Fenner for 1.2 billion pounds ($1.7 billion) so that it can serve mining companies better and benefit from an industry recovery.

** India’s top cement maker UltraTech Cement Ltd offered $1.1 billion to buy Binani Cement Ltd days after a rival bid in what could be a test case for the country’s fledgling bankruptcy process.

** Financial services provider Fidelity National Financial Inc said it would buy insurer Stewart Information Services Corp in a $1.2 billion deal to strengthen its residential and commercial title insurance business.

** KLA-Tencor Corp said it would buy fellow semiconductor equipment maker Orbotech Ltd in a $3.4 billion deal, giving it access to the fast-growing market for printed circuit boards and flat panel displays.

** European private equity firm Novalpina Capital said on Monday it planned to make a cash bid for Estonia-based casino and betting operator Olympic Entertainment Group (OEG) in a deal valuing the company at around 288 million euros.

** U.S. defense contractor CACI International Inc said on Sunday it had offered to merge with larger peer CSRA Inc , seeking to disrupt the latter’s $6.8 billion acquisition by General Dynamics Corp.

** French shopping centres operator Klepierre has made a 4.9 billion pound ($6.9 billion) bid for Hammerson , seeking to strike before the British company completes a major takeover of its own.

** The battle for British engineering company GKN intensified, with both Melrose and Dana sweetening their proposals before a March 29 takeover deadline.

** AT&T Inc sought to persuade a judge on Monday to throw out evidence the government seeks to use in a trial that begins this week to show that the company’s $85 billion acquisition of Time Warner Inc would harm consumers and competitors. (Compiled by Karan Nagarkatti and Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)