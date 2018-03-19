March 19 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Monday:

** U.S. defense contractor CACI International Inc said on Sunday it had offered to merge with larger peer CSRA Inc , seeking to disrupt the latter’s $6.8 billion acquisition by General Dynamics Corp.

** French shopping centre operator Klepierre said it had made a proposal to buy UK peer Hammerson, but that its offer had been rejected.

** The battle for British engineering company GKN intensified on Monday, with both Melrose and Dana sweetening their proposals ahead of a March 29 takeover deadline. (Compiled by Karan Nagarkatti in Bengaluru)