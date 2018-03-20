(Adds Petroleo Brasileiro, Salesforce.com, Vivendi, HelloFresh ; Updates Atlantia, General Dynamics, Tesla)

March 20 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

** U.S. defense contractor General Dynamics raised its offer for sector peer CSRA Inc to $9.7 billion, including $2.8 billion in debt, in an attempt to top an unsolicited bid from CACI International Inc.

** Salesforce.com Inc is in advanced discussions to acquire U.S. software maker MuleSoft Inc, people familiar with the matter told Reuters, as it looks to expand its offerings beyond customer relationship management software.

** Vivendi Chairman Vincent Bollore has lost a two-year battle against the founders of Ubisoft, with his French media group announcing plans to sell its stake in the video games maker for 2 billion euros ($2.45 billion).

** Oil and gas producer SandRidge Energy Inc on Monday rejected smaller rival Midstates Petroleum Co Inc’s all-stock bid, calling the offer “highly dilutive”.

** Australia and New Zealand Banking Group said it is considering a public offering of its New Zealand-based vehicle finance unit UDC, following the failed sale of the NZ$660 million ($477.8 million) business to China’s HNA Group.

** The U.S. securities regulator said on Monday a U.S. court should deny a bid by Rio Tinto Plc, and two former top executives to have civil fraud charges over a failed African coal project dismissed.

** Ryanair has agreed to buy a majority stake in the new Austrian leisure airline founded by former motor racing champion Niki Lauda in a major push on the German and Austrian markets dominated by Lufthansa.

** Laudamotion is still in talks to lease crewed planes to Lufthansa’s Eurowings, despite a deal for Ryanair to buy into the Austrian leisure carrier, its CEO said.

** Rio Tinto said it will sell its Hail Creek coal mine and the Valeria coal development project in Queensland, Australia, to Glencore for $1.7 billion, tightening the Swiss trading and mining giant’s grip on coal as its rivals exit the industry.

** British engineering company GKN, fighting off a hostile takeover bid from Melrose, said it had a plan in place to protect its pension scheme as the two sides locked horns over the latest issue to emerge.

** U.S. engineering and construction company McDermott International plans to bid for $5 billion in contracts in the next few months in Asia Pacific as the region’s offshore oil and gas sector recovers, company executives said.

** Israeli defence firm Elbit Systems,, which is in the final stages of buying state-owned rival IMI Systems, is already on the hunt for more acquisitions, its chief executive said.

** EU antitrust regulators have set a new deadline of Aug. 9 to decide whether to clear the proposed $85 billion merger of industrial gas companies Praxair and Linde after a three-week halt in the proceedings.

** U.S. electric car company Tesla Inc said that Chief Executive Elon Musk, who was visiting Israel, did not discuss a collaboration with artificial intelligence firm Cortica.

** Atlantia has no plans to buy all of Spanish telecom towers group Cellnex which is controlled by its bid target Abertis, the Italian firm’s Chief Executive Officer Giovanni Castellucci has said.

** Vitol, the world’s biggest oil trader, and France’s Total are in talks to acquire Brazilian fuel distribution company Alesat Combustíveis SA, Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico said.

** United Arab Emirates’s sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Development Fund is close to a deal to buy Queiroz Galvao Energia SA, the renewable energy arm of Brazil’s Queiroz Galvao Participacoes, Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico reported.

** French private investment company Ardian has hired Rothschild to sell its 49 percent stake in Britain’s fifth-biggest airport, Luton, banking sources told Reuters.

** Brazil’s state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro is reviewing an offer for UFN III and Araucaria fertilizer factories, a company executive said, part of the company’s plan to exit the fertilizer sector.

** German meal-kit delivery company HelloFresh is buying U.S. rival Green Chef Corporation in a move that will boost revenue but will delay efforts to rein in losses.