(Adds Praxair, Tesla, Atlantia, General Dynamics, Vitol, Mubadala, Ardian)

March 20 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Tuesday:

** Oil and gas producer SandRidge Energy Inc on Monday rejected smaller rival Midstates Petroleum Co Inc’s all-stock bid, calling the offer “highly dilutive”.

** Australia and New Zealand Banking Group said it is considering a public offering of its New Zealand-based vehicle finance unit UDC, following the failed sale of the NZ$660 million ($477.8 million) business to China’s HNA Group.

** The U.S. securities regulator said on Monday a U.S. court should deny a bid by Rio Tinto Plc, and two former top executives to have civil fraud charges over a failed African coal project dismissed.

** Ryanair has agreed to buy a majority stake in the new Austrian leisure airline founded by former motor racing champion Niki Lauda in a major push on the German and Austrian markets dominated by Lufthansa.

** Laudamotion is still in talks to lease crewed planes to Lufthansa’s Eurowings, despite a deal for Ryanair to buy into the Austrian leisure carrier, its CEO said.

** Rio Tinto said it will sell its Hail Creek coal mine and the Valeria coal development project in Queensland, Australia, to Glencore for $1.7 billion, tightening the Swiss trading and mining giant’s grip on coal as its rivals exit the industry.

** British engineering company GKN, fighting off a hostile takeover bid from Melrose, said it had a plan in place to protect its pension scheme as the two sides locked horns over the latest issue to emerge.

** U.S. engineering and construction company McDermott International plans to bid for $5 billion in contracts in the next few months in Asia Pacific as the region’s offshore oil and gas sector recovers, company executives said.

** Israeli defence firm Elbit Systems,, which is in the final stages of buying state-owned rival IMI Systems, is already on the hunt for more acquisitions, its chief executive said.

** EU antitrust regulators have set a new deadline of Aug. 9 to decide whether to clear the proposed $85 billion merger of industrial gas companies Praxair and Linde after a three-week halt in the proceedings.

** Silicon Valley billionaire Elon Musk was in Israel to discuss a collaboration between electric car company Tesla Inc and Tel Aviv-based artificial intelligence firm Cortica, the Globes financial news website said.

** Italy’s Atlantia does not want to launch a tender offer on Abertis-controlled Cellnex after agreeing last week to buy the Spanish toll-road operator, CEO Giovanni Castellucci was quoted as telling analysts on a conference call.

** Vitol, the world’s biggest oil trader, and France’s Total are in talks to acquire Brazilian fuel distribution company Alesat Combustíveis SA, Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico said.

** United Arab Emirates’s sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Development Fund is close to a deal to buy Queiroz Galvao Energia SA, the renewable energy arm of Brazil’s Queiroz Galvao Participacoes, Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico reported.

** U.S. defense contractor General Dynamics said on Tuesday it raised its offer for sector peer CSRA Inc to $9.7 billion, including $2.8 billion in debt, in an attempt to top an unsolicited bid from CACI International Inc’s.

** French private investment company Ardian has hired Rothschild to sell its 49 percent stake in Britain’s fifth-biggest airport, Luton, banking sources told Reuters. (Compiled by Karan Nagarkatti in Bengaluru)