March 21 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Salesforce.com Inc said it would buy U.S. software maker MuleSoft Inc for about $5.90 billion in a cash-and-stock deal, illustrating CEO Marc Benioff’s push to bolster the company’s cloud-based portfolio with new technology.

** Nordstrom Inc said it ended discussions with its founding family over taking the U.S. department store operator private after failing to agree on an acceptable price.

** Brazilian pension funds led by Previ are planning to sell 10 percent to 12.5 percent of their stakes in iron ore miner Vale SA through a public offering, four people with knowledge of the matter said. The share sale may be worth up to 8 billion reais ($2.4 billion) if BNDESPar, the investment arm of state development bank BNDES, also sells part of its Vale stake, the sources added, asking for anonymity because the talks are still private.

** SK Innovation, owner of South Korea’s top refiner SK Energy, said it has signed a deal to buy U.S. shale oil and gas company Longfellow Nemaha LLC to expand its shale oil development businesses.

** A global battle for lithium has landed in the office of a tiny Chilean regulator, which may decide a winner as it reviews a petition to block Chinese firms from buying a stake in top producer SQM,.

** Norwegian telecoms firm Telenor has agreed to sell its businesses in central and eastern Europe to Czech billionaire Petr Kellner’s investment firm PPF Group for 2.8 billion euros ($3.4 billion).

** German conglomerate Bayer won EU antitrust approval for its $62.5 billion buy of U.S. peer Monsanto , the latest in a trio of mega mergers that will reshape the agrochemicals industry.

** British retailer Carpetright has agreed a loan with a shareholder in exchange for new shares to fund the short term running of the company, and may raise another 60 million pounds ($84 million) to try to turn its business around.

** Goldman Sachs and the Wellcome Trust charity have made a joint bid to buy the commercial property portfolio of Britain’s Network Rail, a spokeswoman for the Wellcome Trust said.

** BMW is keeping all options open for a possible merger of its carsharing company DriveNow, the company’s chief executive said.

** ILG Inc, a U.S. provider of vacation timeshare properties, is exploring a merger with Apollo Global Management LLC’s Diamond Resorts International Inc as an alternative to a sale, people familiar with the matter said.

** Turkey's Demiroren Holding, an unlisted firm seen as backing President Tayyip Erdogan, has agreed to buy the respected Hurriyet newspaper and broadcaster CNN Turk, an official said, a deal that could further cement media support for the government.