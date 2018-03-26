March 26 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 10:30 GMT on Monday:

** Ride-hailing firm Uber Technologies Inc has agreed to sell its Southeast Asian business to bigger regional rival Grab, the firms said, marking the U.S. company’s second retreat from an Asian market.

** British car dealership chain Inchcape Plc said it would buy family-run Grupo Rudelman, an automotive distribution business in Central America, as it looked to strengthen its presence in the emerging markets.

** Britain’s JD Sports Fashion is entering the lucrative U.S. market after agreeing to buy Finish Line Inc for $558 million in cash, the sportswear retailer said.

** Japan’s Toshiba Corp said it had yet to receive clearance from all regulators for the sale of its prized $18 billion memory-chip business by its self-imposed end-March deadline, but added it aimed to sell it as early as possible.

** Japan’s Marubeni Corp said it has sold part of its interests in the Eagle Ford shale oil and gas assets in Texas to two U.S. independent oil and gas developers for an undisclosed sum.

** Swiss fragrance and flavour maker Givaudan plans to launch an offer for French natural ingredients group Naturex after agreeing to buy a half-billion euro minority stake in the firm.

** Italian hearing aid maker Amplifon is targeting acquisitions in Germany, France and Canada and plans to enter the Chinese market by the end of the year with one or two joint-ventures, its chief executive said.

** Qatar Airways plans to buy a 25 percent stake in Vnukovo Airport which is located near the Russian capital, the Interfax news agency quoted the airline’s Chief Executive Akbar al-Baker as saying.

** German metals distributor Kloeckner & Co remains interested in Thyssenkrupp’s materials trading division, a spokesman said, confirming statements made by its chief executive last month.

** French construction group Bouygues said it was buying the engineering services business of Swiss utility Alpiq for 850 million Swiss francs ($899.19 million) in cash to expand into European energy services.

** GKN Plc promised a quick cash handout for shareholders if they back an improved takeover offer for its auto business, in a final role of the dice aimed at seeing off a hostile bid for the whole company.

** 3i Group Plc has sold ferry operator Scandlines to infrastructure funds First State Investments and Hermes Investment Management and bought back a 35 percent stake, the London-listed private equity group said.

** European medical laboratory services operator Cerba has taken over BIO7 from private investment firm Ardian in a deal that values the French analysis specialist at 450 million to 500 million euros ($618 million), Les Echos daily said on Sunday.

** Ireland’s Smurfit Kappa said it had rejected an increased takeover offer from U.S. rival International Paper , saying the offer undervalued Europe’s largest paper packaging producer and made no strategic sense.

** Thyssenkrupp will likely sell its materials trading division as part of a strategic overhaul to be announced in May, German business daily Handelsblatt reported, without identifying its sources.

** Germany’s ATON GmbH intends to make a buyout offer for Murray & Roberts, the two companies said, in a deal that values the South African builder at nearly $600 million.

** Mexican grocer Chedraui, a powerhouse in the fast-growing Latino market in the United States, said on Sunday it had bought smaller U.S. grocery store chain Fiesta Marts for an undisclosed amount. (Compiled by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)