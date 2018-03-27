(Adds Nestle, Sky, Amazon, EDF and Maroc Telecom; Updates Murray & Roberts)

March 27 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:

** Food giants Nestle, Kraft Heinz and Unilever are expected to bid for GlaxoSmithKline’s Horlicks health nutrition business, which could fetch more than $4 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Sky’s Italian unit is close to signing a deal with Italian broadband company Open Fiber that will allow it to stream programs and offer high-speed broadband services, two sources said on Tuesday.

** U.S. e-commerce giant Amazon has made further inroads into food retail in France as Casino’s upmarket Monoprix chain became the first local retailer to agree to sell groceries via Amazon.

** French state-owned utility EDF plans to invest eight billion euros ($9.94 billion) between 2018 and 2035 to become a European market leader in electricity storage.

** Amazon.com Inc and Casino Guichard Perrachon SA are negotiating a deal in Brazil either partnering or selling the French retailer’s local appliance and electronics chain, a source familiar with the talks said on Tuesday.

** Morocco is not planning to sell its remaining 30 percent stake in Maroc Telecom, its finance minister said, adding that the government had not yet made a decision on other potential privatizations.

** GlaxoSmithKline is buying Novartis out of their consumer healthcare joint venture for $13 billion, taking full control of products including Sensodyne toothpaste, Panadol headache tablets, muscle gel Voltaren, and Nicotinell patches.

** Akzo Nobel will sell its chemicals business in a 10.1 billion euro ($12.6 billion) deal to buyers led by Carlyle Group, the maker of Dulux paints said, making good on a promise made as it fought off a takeover last year.

** Melrose committed to a five-year ownership of GKN’s Aerospace division if it succeeds in its hostile bid for the engineering company after the British government made a rare intervention in the high-profile takeover battle.

** Britain’s business minister Greg Clark said he would follow expert advice from the defence ministry and others on whether to formally intervene in Melrose’s bid for GKN on national security grounds.

** The Ukrainian central bank said it had refused a request from Belarussian state-owned lender Paritetbank to buy the Ukrainian unit of Russia’s Sberbank, citing legal issues.

** South African Murray & Roberts rejected German investor ATON’s buyout offer, which values the engineering and construction company at nearly $600 million, as “opportunistic” and poor value for shareholders.

** Indonesian ride-hailing and online payment company Go-Jek is set to announce its first expansion to another country in Southeast Asia in the “next few weeks”, according to an internal company email seen by Reuters.

** Property developer China Vanke Co Ltd said talks to buy a stake in Russia’s O1 are still ongoing and that no decision has yet been reached.

** Toshiba Corp looks set to have more options for its chip unit after China said it was still reviewing a proposed $18 billion acquisition by a Bain Capital-led consortium, making it highly unlikely that an imminent deadline for the deal will be met.

** Britain’s Green Investment Group (GIG), a Macquarie Group unit, said it acquired a 25-percent interest in the Westermost Rough offshore wind farm from Marubeni Corporation .

** Chinese conglomerate CEFC China Energy plans to sell its entire global property portfolio with a book value of over 20 billion yuan ($3.18 billion), Bloomberg reported citing sources familiar with the matter.

** Austrian property group CA Immo needs to see a concrete offer from Starwood before it can say whether it makes sense and if the price is fair, its finance chief said.

** FIT Hon Teng Ltd, the cable and connector division of Taiwan’s Foxconn, said it planned to buy Belkin International, a maker of smartphone accessories and home networking products, for $866 million.

** Hospital chain Fortis Healthcare Ltd said it was evaluating an unsolicited offer received from rival Manipal Health Enterprises Pvt Ltd on March 23.

** Holding company Discount Investment Corp said it has offered to buy the 54.7 percent stake in Space Communications held by Eurocom for 160 million shekels ($45.89 million).

** Commercial real estate company Brookfield Property Partners LP said on Monday it would acquire the 66 percent of GGP Inc that it does not already own in a cash-and-stock deal that values GGP at about $15.3 billion.

** A top executive of DISH Network Corp argued on Monday that AT&T Inc’s planned purchase of Time Warner Inc would give AT&T too much power to block competitors’ access to crucial content.

** Brazil’s power company Furnas Centrais Elétricas SA, a subsidiary of state-controlled Eletrobras, signed a $175-mln contract with the construction unit of Odebrecht for the expansion of a power plant in Rio, according to a document and a statement from Furnas. (Compiled by Nikhil Subba and John Benny in Bengaluru)