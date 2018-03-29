March 29 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Thursday:

** Major oil companies will gather in Rio de Janeiro to vie for stakes in offshore blocks near Brazil’s coveted pre-salt oil play, even after a court tossed the top two areas out of the running.

** Renault shares rose sharply, with traders attributing the gain to a Bloomberg News report that Renault SA and Nissan are in talks to merge and create a new automaker that trades as a single stock.

** Fujifilm Holdings said it would buy two biotechnology units of Japan’s JXTG Holdings Inc for about $800 million, as it looks to boost its healthcare business.

** Sky’s Italian unit has signed a deal with broadband company Open Fiber that will allow it to stream programs and offer high-speed broadband services, a source close to the matter said.

** Daimler and BMW’s new joint mobility services division aims to become a global player through both organic growth and acquisitions, Daimler Chief Financial Officer Bodo Uebber said.

** Greece’s National Bank (NBG) said that a potential deal to sell a 75 percent stake of its wholly-owned insurance subsidiary to EXIN Financial Services Holding had expired a day earlier.

** South Africa’s Gold Fields said it will buy a 50 percent stake in Asanko Gold Inc’s Ghana subsidiary and take a stake in the Canadian miner in a $202.6 million deal.

** A potential acquisition of London-listed Shire by Takeda Pharmaceutical was greeted with investor scepticism about its merits, with shares in the Japanese drug maker tumbling 7 percent.

** China’s Shanying Paper will become the majority owner in Boreal Bioref, a new Finnish company which is building a pulp mill in northern Finland, Boreal said.

** Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp is looking to buy a 25 percent stake in Swiss Re AG worth about $9.6 billion as the firms’ talks over a potential deal advance, Bloomberg reported.

** Australia’s Foreign Investment Review Board has approved Unibail-Rodamco’s proposed $16 billion buy-out of shopping mall giant Westfield Corp, the companies said.

** India’s JSW Steel Ltd said it agreed to buy Acero Junction Holdings for $80.85 million, as it looks to expand its operations in the United States.

** The three-month battle for GKN will be decided when the deadline for shareholders to accept Melrose Industries’ 8 billion pound ($11.25 billion) hostile bid expires, ending one of the most closely-contested takeover fights in Britain for years.

** Shares in Italian publisher Gedi Gruppo Editoriale rose sharply after a media report French entrepreneur Xavier Niel was interested in the company.

** U.S. judge Richard Leon on Wednesday warned attorneys for the Department of Justice and AT&T Inc to speed up the trial over the proposed merger of the large telecommunications company and Time Warner Inc, or risk missing the June 21 deadline to complete the deal. ($1 = 0.7111 pounds) (Compiled by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)