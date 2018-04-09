April 9 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday:

** Novartis is moving further into gene therapy with a $8.7 billion deal for AveXis that gives the Swiss drugmaker a rare-disease treatment seen reaping billions in sales and bolsters its technology base.

** Viacom Inc has asked CBS Corp to sweeten its merger bid by about $2.8 billion or almost a quarter more than CBS’s offer, people familiar with the matter said, indicating the wide gap in the U.S. media firms’ price expectations.

** China’s ENN Ecological Holdings Co Ltd, the largest stakeholder in Australian gas producer Santos Ltd , said it will “cautiously study and consider” a takeover offer from U.S. firm Harbour Energy.

** French Connection Group Plc said it would sell its 75 percent stake in women’s clothing brand Toast to Dutch firm Bestseller United A/S for 23.3 million pounds ($32.9 million) and also consider restarting dividend payments.

** Standard Chartered Plc said it had not taken any decision regarding its holding in Indonesia’s Bank Permata , after a newspaper report said a team led by Farallon Capital Management is seeking a 44.56 percent stake in the bank.

** French utility Engie was examining a bid for Portuguese energy and utility group EDP, France’s BFM Business reported on its website.

** Britain’s Rolls-Royce said it had agreed to sell its Germany-based diesel parts maker L’Orange to U.S.-based engineering company Woodward Inc for 700 million euros ($859 million), as part of a plan to simplify its business.

** Aviation advisory firm Swiss Aviation Consulting (SAC) has shown interest in bidding for India’s debt burdened state-run carrier Air India, the Economic Times newspaper quoted a senior aviation ministry official as saying.

** Australian mining infrastructure group Mineral Resources Ltd said it has agreed to acquire iron ore miner Atlas Iron via a scheme of arrangement, valuing Atlas at A$280.2 million ($215.2 million).

** The French government is planning to sell a stake of around 50 percent in national lottery company Francaise des Jeux (FDJ) via a stock market listing as it kicks off a wave of privatisations, the Journal du Dimanche reported on Sunday.

** Israeli hotel operator Fattal said on Sunday it signed a preliminary deal with an unnamed third party to buy 13 hotels in the Netherlands for 160 million euros ($197 million).

** China’s Tianqi Lithium Corp said there were errors in a Chilean government agency’s effort to block its purchase of a stake in local mining company SQM, local newspapers La Tercera and El Mercurio reported on Saturday.

** The chairman of Vornado Realty Trust said on Friday it has a “handshake” agreement with Kushner Companies to sell its minority interest in a Manhattan office tower on Fifth Avenue.