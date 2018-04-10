(Adds JSW Steel, Tenneco, Britain’s Co-operative Energy, Exxon; Updates Raiffeisen)

April 10 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Tuesday:

** The U.S. Justice Department will allow German drugs and pesticides group Bayer AG to acquire Monsanto Co in a $62.5 billion deal, after the companies agreed to sell more assets to win antitrust approval, the Wall Street Journal reported.

** Exxon Mobil is in talks with Qatar over a possible deal that could see the country investing in the company’s U.S. gas resources, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

** Auto parts maker Tenneco Inc said it would buy Federal-Mogul, a maker of powertrain components, from Icahn Enterprises LP for $5.4 billion as it looks to gain share in the fast growing Asia markets.

** Payments technology company Verifone Systems Inc on Monday agreed to be taken private by an investor group led by Francisco Partners for $2.58 billion in cash.

** Samsung C&T Corp said it has no plan currently to purchase shares in Samsung Bioepis Co, after a report said the company is considering raising up to 3 trillion won ($2.8 billion) to buy a 30 percent stake in its biopharma affiliate.

** Telkom Kenya plans to merge operations with Indian-owned Bharti Airtel’s local unit as a first step to acquiring all of Airtel’s assets, sources said, creating a stronger challenger to market leader Safaricom.

** Creditors of India’s Monnet Ispat and Energy Ltd have approved a joint bid from AION Investments and JSW Steel to take over the bankrupt firm, according to a regulatory filing.

** BNP Paribas is increasing its presence in Poland with the 775 million euro ($954 million) purchase of Raiffeisen Bank International’s (RBI) main business in the European Union’s largest eastern economy.

** South Korea’s Samsung SDI said it would sell shares worth 582 billion won ($546 million) in affiliate Samsung C&T Corp to resolve cross-shareholding ties and secure funds for investment.

** French cosmetics group L’Oreal SA has been picked as the preferred bidder to buy 70 percent of South Korean fashion and cosmetics firm Nanda, in a deal estimated at 400 billion won ($375 million), Korea Economic Daily reported on Tuesday, citing investment banking sources.

** Britain’s Co-operative Energy will buy fellow energy supplier Flow Energy, the two companies said, with the smaller firm warning it would have struggled under the government’s looming price cap.

** Osaka Gas Co says its unit has agreed to acquire all shares in the U.S.-based Michigan Power, a gas-fired 125-megawatt power plant, from Wolverine Power Holdings LLC, owned by Rockland Capital among others.

** Bon-Ton Stores Inc said it received an acquisition offer from an investor group, two months after the department store chain filed for bankruptcy protection. (Compiled by Mrinalini Krothapalli in Bengaluru)