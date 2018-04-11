April 11 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Alexion Pharmaceuticals has agreed to buy Sweden’s Wilson Therapeutics for 7.1 billion Swedish crowns ($855 million), boosting its line-up of rare disease drugs as a wave of deal-making in the biotechnology sector continues.

** French real estate group Klepierre raised its takeover offer for Hammerson to 635 pence per share but the British company said it still undervalued the shopping centre operator and advised shareholders to reject it.

** Alphabet Inc’s Google is in talks to buy Nokia Oyj’s airplane broadband business, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

** Healthcare technology company Analogic Corp said on Tuesday it had agreed to be bought by private equity firm Altaris Capital Partners LLC for about $1.1 billion in cash.

** A Chinese investor consortium is buying a majority stake in Australian vitamin company Nature’s Care, in a deal that a source said values the firm at about A$800 million ($619.9 million).

** Saudi Aramco and a consortium of Indian state refiners agreed to build a mega refinery and petrochemical project on India’s west coast for an estimated $44 billion, oil officials at the signing of an initial agreement said.

** Lufthansa has joined easyJet in expressing interest in struggling Italian carrier Alitalia CAITLA.UL, the airlines said on Tuesday.

** Aperam has agreed to acquire VDM Metals for 438 million euros ($542 million), the Luxembourg-based steel producer said, in a move to boost its position in high-end alloys.

** Thai real estate firm Pace Development Corp said it is selling 14 billion baht ($449.3 million) worth of assets, including a substantial part of Thailand’s tallest building MahaNakorn, to travel retailer King Power.

** Two overseas companies recently approached Israel’s Frutarom Industries regarding the possibility of acquiring the flavors and fine ingredients maker, financial news website Calcalist said.

** Emirates NBD’s talks to acquire Turkey’s Denizbank continue and both sides are discussing the shareholder agreement now, Denizbank’s chief executive said.

** Statoil and Total have completed their acquisition of Cobalt International Energy’s 60 pct operated interest in North Platte discovery in US Gulf of Mexico for an aggregate purchase price of $339 million.

** India’s Petronet LNG Ltd wants to partner with ONGC Videsh Ltd (OVL), the overseas arm of India’s biggest explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd, to pick up a stake in an upcoming exploration and liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Qatar, a company official said.

** Taiwan’s Cathay Financial Holding Co said two of its group firms have scrapped a plan to buy Bank of Nova Scotia’s Malaysian unit as the deal could not closed before its deadline.

** Kroton Educacional SA, Brazil’s largest for-profit college operator, unveiled on Tuesday the acquisition of Centro Educacional Leonardo Da Vinci for an undisclosed value, its first foray into primary education.

** A Chinese investment firm is attempting to restructure an $812 million deal for the U.S. developer of the Alerian MLP Index, which tracks publicly traded energy infrastructure companies, three people familiar with the matter said in recent days, after missing two deadlines to close the deal.

** A senior Italian Treasury official dismissed as “fantasy” the idea that state agency Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) could buy bailed-out lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena. (Compiled by Mrinalini Krothapalli in Bengaluru)