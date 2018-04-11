(Adds Tata group, Pertamina, Cerba, BASF, Teleology, Temasek, Cecenomy; Updates Nature’s Care, Frutarom, Saudi Aramco)

April 11 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Wednesday:

** Alexion Pharmaceuticals has agreed to buy Sweden’s Wilson Therapeutics for 7.1 billion Swedish crowns ($855 million), boosting its line-up of rare disease drugs as a wave of deal-making in the biotechnology sector continues.

** French real estate group Klepierre raised its takeover offer for Hammerson to 635 pence per share but the British company said it still undervalued the shopping centre operator and advised shareholders to reject it.

** Alphabet Inc’s Google is in talks to buy Nokia Oyj’s airplane broadband business, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

** Healthcare technology company Analogic Corp said on Tuesday it had agreed to be bought by private equity firm Altaris Capital Partners LLC for about $1.1 billion in cash.

** Teleology Holdings has paid a $50 million deposit to buy 9mobile, Nigeria’s fourth largest telecoms provider, and has 90 days to pay $450 million to complete the acquisition, telecoms regulator said.

** Singapore state investor Temasek Holding is considering buying stakes in aviation infrastructure and logistics businesses of debt-saddled Chinese group HNA, said two people familiar with the matter.

** Indonesia’s minister for state-owned enterprises approved on Wednesday the transfer of a 56.96 pct stake in state gas utility Perusahaan Gas Negara (PGN) to Pertamina.

** European medical laboratory services operator Cerba Healthcare is raising an additional 408 million euros leveraged loan to back an acquisition of France-based clinical analysis specialist Groupe Bio7, banking sources said.

** A Chinese state-backed consortium is snapping up a majority stake in Australian vitamin company Nature’s Care, valuing the firm at around A$800 million ($619.92 million), the latest in a string of deals led by China for global nutrition assets.

** Saudi Aramco signed an initial deal with a consortium of Indian refiners to build a $44 billion refinery and petrochemical project on India’s west coast, as the kingdom moves to secure buyers for its crude in a market awash with oil.

** Lufthansa has joined easyJet in expressing interest in struggling Italian carrier Alitalia CAITLA.UL, the airlines said on Tuesday.

** India’s steel-to-autos conglomerate Tata Group, widely seen as a potential suitor for Air India, is unlikely to consider a bid for the state-run carrier as the government’s terms are just too onerous, two sources familiar with the matter said.

** Aperam has agreed to acquire VDM Metals for 438 million euros ($542 million), the Luxembourg-based steel producer said, in a move to boost its position in high-end alloys.

** Thai real estate firm Pace Development Corp said it is selling 14 billion baht ($449.3 million) worth of assets, including a substantial part of Thailand’s tallest building MahaNakorn, to travel retailer King Power.

** Two overseas companies recently approached Israel’s Frutarom Industries regarding the possibility of acquiring the flavors and fine ingredients maker, financial news website Calcalist reported.

** Emirates NBD’s talks to acquire Turkey’s Denizbank continue and both sides are discussing the shareholder agreement now, Denizbank’s chief executive said.

** Statoil and Total have completed their acquisition of Cobalt International Energy’s 60 pct operated interest in North Platte discovery in US Gulf of Mexico for an aggregate purchase price of $339 million.

** India’s Petronet LNG Ltd wants to partner with ONGC Videsh Ltd (OVL), the overseas arm of India’s biggest explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd, to pick up a stake in an upcoming exploration and liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Qatar, a company official said.

** Taiwan’s Cathay Financial Holding Co said two of its group firms have scrapped a plan to buy Bank of Nova Scotia’s Malaysian unit as the deal could not closed before its deadline.

** Kroton Educacional SA, Brazil’s largest for-profit college operator, unveiled on Tuesday the acquisition of Centro Educacional Leonardo Da Vinci for an undisclosed value, its first foray into primary education.

** A Chinese investment firm is attempting to restructure an $812 million deal for the U.S. developer of the Alerian MLP Index, which tracks publicly traded energy infrastructure companies, three people familiar with the matter said in recent days, after missing two deadlines to close the deal.

** Russian tycoon Mikhail Fridman said that chemical giant BASF and his LetterOne investment vehicle remained committed to plans to merge their oil assets despite U.S. sanctions against Russia, the Interfax news agency reported.

** The chief executive officer of German investment group Haniel, the biggest shareholder in consumer electronics group Ceconomy, said he could imagine the company increasing its stake in French rival Fnac Darty.

** A senior Italian Treasury official dismissed as “fantasy” the idea that state agency Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) could buy bailed-out lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena. (Compiled by Mrinalini Krothapalli in Bengaluru)