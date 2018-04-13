April 13 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:

** Generic drug maker Mylan is in advanced discussions to acquire Merck KGaA’s consumer health business after other bidders failed to meet the German company’s price expectations, people familiar with the matter said.

** ArcelorMittal has submitted divestment proposals to the European Commission aiming to secure EU competition clearance for its purchase of Italian steelmaker Ilva, the world’s largest steel producer said.

** Spotify, the world’s largest music streaming service, said on Thursday it is to buy Loudr.fm, a San Francisco-based provider of licensing technology to help it to locate songwriters and pay them royalties they are due.

** Australia’s AMA Group Ltd said it would spin off its automotive component, accessory and procurement business and separately sell its vehicle panel repair arm to funds advised by buyout firm Blackstone Group for an enterprise value of A$508 million ($394.92 million).

** French shopping centre operator Klepierre has abandoned a 5 billion pound bid for Hammerson, accusing the British property company of failing to provide “meaningful engagement” over a potential deal.

** Federated Investors has agreed to take a majority stake in British peer Hermes Fund Managers for 246 million pounds ($351 million), the U.S. asset manager said.

** Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc plans to vote against four board nominees proposed by USG Corp, giving a boost to a $5.9 billion takeover bid by German’s Gebr Knauf AG that the building products company had rejected.

** Zimbabwe is looking to sell shares in 35 state-owned firms, including telecoms and mining entities in the latest step to revive the economy under new political leadership, Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa said.

** Private equity firm Permira said it had agreed to buy a majority stake in Exclusive Group, in a deal that secures substanial funding for the future development of the French cyber security group.

** Russian billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov has sold a 49-percent stake in the Brooklyn Nets basketball team to Joe Tsai, the executive vice chairman and co-founder of the Alibaba Group, the NBA team said in a statement.

** Yahoo Japan Corp said it would buy a minority stake in a Tokyo-based cryptocurrency exchange, becoming the latest major Japanese financial services provider to shrug off security concerns and join the digital money industry.

** Anbang Insurance Group Co, once among China’s most aggressive overseas dealmakers that has been seized by the government, is in talks with investment banks to advise it on selling some businesses, said a person with direct knowledge of the matter.

** New Zealand’s Fletcher Building Ltd posted its biggest share gain in 18 years, after a media report that Australia’s Wesfarmers Ltd - on the lookout for deals - bought a small stake with an eye on a takeover.

** Singapore’s competition watchdog outlined a number of interim measures as it continued investigation into ride-hailing firm Grab’s deal to buy Uber Technologies’ business in the city-state. (Compiled by Mrinalini Krothapalli in Bengaluru)