April 16 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday: ** Shire, the London-listed rare diseases specialist that is a potential takeover target for Japan’s Takeda Pharmaceutical, is selling its oncology business to unlisted French drugmaker Servier for $2.4 billion. ** China National Chemicals Corp, or ChemChina, confirmed that it plans to increase its stake in global energy trader Mercuria Group and sell the trader a minority stake in the state firm’s refining business. ** Swiss staffing company Adecco Group is buying U.S.-based technology education provider General Assembly for $412.5 million including debt, it said on Monday, adding heavy investments in the business would initially drag on earnings. ** U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm will refile as early as Monday an application with the Chinese government to clear its $44 billion takeover of NXP Semiconductors, sources said, giving regulators more time to decide on the deal and averting a collapse. ** French healthcare and drugs group Sanofi has agreed to sell a portfolio of 12 pharmaceutical brands to Charterhouse Capital Partners’ Cooper-Vemedia drugs manufacturing arm for 158 million euros ($195 million), the companies said. ** Malaysia’s IHH Healthcare Bhd said on Monday India’s Fortis Healthcare Ltd declined to engage with the company regarding a takeover offer, citing binding agreements with other parties. ** Australian investment firm Ellerston Capital said it has built a 5.1 percent stake in New Zealand’s Fletcher Building Ltd - a disclosure that comes amid speculation that the embattled construction firm has become a takeover target. ** New Zealand honey maker Comvita Ltd said on Monday it is in talks with an unnamed party about a possible takeover, as it slashed its full-year profit forecast after bad weather and poor yields affected its crop. ** A lawsuit is alleging that Xerox Corp Chief Executive Officer Jeff Jacobson pursued a deal with Fujifilm Holdings Corp, even after Xerox’s board advised him to halt negotiations, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday. ** Private equity firms Partners Group Holding AG and Charlesbank Capital Partners LLC are nearing a deal to acquire Hearthside Food Solutions LLC, a U.S. contract manufacturer used by food and drink companies such as Kellogg Co and PepsiCo Inc, for more than $2.4 billion, including debt, two people familiar with the matter said on Sunday. ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought Clarity Money, a personal finance startup, to bolster its Marcus online lending business, it said Sunday. ** Dutch pension fund APG Asset Management said on Friday it will vote against the Hammerson Plc’s acquisition of shopping centre operator Intu Properties Plc if the company tables the deal for approval at its shareholder meeting. ** Brazilian President Michel Temer said on Friday that he has not yet received a proposal for a tie-up between Boeing and Brazilian planemaker Embraer that is expected to entail the creation of a third company. (Compiled by Akshara P in Bengaluru)