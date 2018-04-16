(Adds Pebblebrook Hotel, Vermilion Energy, Volkswagen, Tropicana Entertainment, Vista Equity Partners Management; Updates China National Chemical Corp)

April 16 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Monday: ** Shire, the London-listed rare diseases specialist that is a potential takeover target for Japan’s Takeda Pharmaceutical, is selling its oncology business to unlisted French drugmaker Servier for $2.4 billion. ** Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has sweetened its $3 billion-plus offer to buy U.S. peer LaSalle Hotel Properties after the owner of high-end locations including ‘W’ Los Angeles saw an initial bid rebuffed last month. ** Oil and gas producer Vermilion Energy Inc, said it would buy rival Spartan Energy Corp in a deal valued at C$1.40 billion ($1.11 billion), boosting its presence in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan. ** Volkswagen is open to buying at some point a majority stake in U.S. truckmaker Navistar International Corp as it pushes to expand its truck division’s global presence and tap capital markets. ** Hedge fund manager Carl Icahn is cashing out of casino business Tropicana Entertainment Inc in a deal selling most of its properties and operations for $1.85 billion, Icahn Enterprises and the companies involved said in statements on Monday. ** China National Chemical Corp, or ChemChina, confirmed that it plans to increase its stake in global energy trader Mercuria Group and sell the trader a minority stake in the state firm’s refining business. ** Swiss staffing company Adecco Group is buying U.S.-based technology education provider General Assembly for $412.5 million including debt, it said on Monday, adding heavy investments in the business would initially drag on earnings. ** U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm will refile as early as Monday an application with the Chinese government to clear its $44 billion takeover of NXP Semiconductors, sources said, giving regulators more time to decide on the deal and averting a collapse. ** French healthcare and drugs group Sanofi has agreed to sell a portfolio of 12 pharmaceutical brands to Charterhouse Capital Partners’ Cooper-Vemedia drugs manufacturing arm for 158 million euros ($195 million), the companies said. ** Malaysia’s IHH Healthcare Bhd said on Monday India’s Fortis Healthcare Ltd declined to engage with the company regarding a takeover offer, citing binding agreements with other parties. ** Australian investment firm Ellerston Capital said it has built a 5.1 percent stake in New Zealand’s Fletcher Building Ltd - a disclosure that comes amid speculation that the embattled construction firm has become a takeover target. ** New Zealand honey maker Comvita Ltd said on Monday it is in talks with an unnamed party about a possible takeover, as it slashed its full-year profit forecast after bad weather and poor yields affected its crop. ** A lawsuit is alleging that Xerox Corp Chief Executive Officer Jeff Jacobson pursued a deal with Fujifilm Holdings Corp, even after Xerox’s board advised him to halt negotiations, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday. ** Private equity firms Partners Group Holding AG and Charlesbank Capital Partners LLC are nearing a deal to acquire Hearthside Food Solutions LLC, a U.S. contract manufacturer used by food and drink companies such as Kellogg Co and PepsiCo Inc, for more than $2.4 billion, including debt, two people familiar with the matter said on Sunday. ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought Clarity Money, a personal finance startup, to bolster its Marcus online lending business, it said Sunday. ** Dutch pension fund APG Asset Management said on Friday it will vote against the Hammerson Plc’s acquisition of shopping centre operator Intu Properties Plc if the company tables the deal for approval at its shareholder meeting. ** Brazilian President Michel Temer said on Friday that he has not yet received a proposal for a tie-up between Boeing and Brazilian planemaker Embraer that is expected to entail the creation of a third company. ** Private equity firm Vista Equity Partners Management LLC has agreed to merge two education technology firms it owns, PowerSchool and PeopleAdmin, with an investment from buyout firm Onex Corp, valuing the combined company at close to $3 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said. ** Brazil’s central bank is considering rejecting or imposing restrictions on Itaú Unibanco Holding SA’s purchase of a non-controlling stake in financial services firm XP Investimentos SA, a Brazilian newspaper reported on Monday. (Compiled by Akshara P in Bengaluru)