April 17 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Tuesday: ** Concert ticketing firm CTS Eventim said on Tuesday it had bought a controlling stake in Vivo Concerti, an Italian promoter of concerts and musicals. ** Neoenergia SA, Brazil’s largest utility by number of customers, has offered to acquire a stake in Brazilian power distribution company Eletropaulo Metropolitana SA <ELPL3.SA., both companies said in securities filings on Tuesday. ** Czech President Milos Zeman will meet a delegation from Chinese state-run conglomerate CITIC, including chairman Chang Zhenming, his spokesman said on Tuesday, amid reports it could take a stake in another Chinese group’s Czech investments. ** British private equity firm Actis is close to signing a deal to buy the solar power portfolio of Indian conglomerate Shapoorji Pallonji, three people aware of the development said on Tuesday. ** Lagardere, the French media group whose assets include Paris Match magazine and Europe 1 radio, said on Tuesday it was selling some eastern European radio assets to energy investor Daniel Kretinsky’s Czech Media Invest. ** French healthcare group Sanofi is in exclusive talks to sell its Zentiva European generics drugs arm to private equity firm Advent International for 1.9 billion euros ($2.4 billion), the companies said on Tuesday. ** New Zealand’s Fletcher Building, announced a NZ$1.25 billion ($920 million) refinancing plan and the proposed sale of its Formica and steel roofing tiles business on Tuesday, while dismissing a report it had become a takeover target. (Compiled by Akshara P in Bengaluru)