April 18 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Qatar’s Elan Group is working with an adviser to sell Novo Cinemas’ theaters in the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** Denmark’s Nordjyske Bank snubbed a bid by the country’s second-largest lender Jyske Bank, revealing plans to merge instead with Ringkjobing Landbobank.

** Oil major Total said it will buy a majority stake in French electricity retailer Direct Energie in a 1.4 billion euro ($1.73 billion) deal that will make it a major challenger to state-owned market leader EDF.

** U.S. property investment firm Starwood Capital Group launched its bid for minority stakes in Austrian property companies CA Immo and Immofinanz as it seeks exposure to markets in central and eastern Europe.

** British property company Hammerson Plc has withdrawn its recommendation to shareholders that they back a takeover of smaller rival Intu Properties Plc, citing softness in the UK retail property market and shareholder pressure.

** Lagardere has started exclusive talks with Czech Media Invest over the sale of its French magazine titles, including the famous “Elle” magazine.

** BT will merge two of its divisions which provide public sector work and wholesale services in the latest restructuring designed to improve customer services, it said.

** France’s Imerys is selling its roof tiles business as it streamlines its portfolio, people close to the matter said, expecting the asset to be valued at around 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion), with private equity most likely to clinch the deal.

** Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has acquired a stake in cloud computing platform VMware Inc, CNBC reported on Tuesday.

** BlackRock Inc, the world’s largest asset manager, on Tuesday said it will buy investment manager Tennenbaum Capital Partners LLC (TCP), expanding its reach in the U.S. private credit market as investors hunt for richer fixed-income returns. (Compiled by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru)