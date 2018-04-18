(Adds Telecom Italia, Fortis, Textron, Altice, Maroc, PKN Orlen; Updates Hammerson)

April 18 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Wednesday:

** Telecom Italia’s (TIM) management defended its strategy on Wednesday, saying alternative moves proposed by activist fund Elliott Advisers were premature, unfeasible and carried financial and execution risks.

** Cash-strapped Fortis Healthcare Ltd said Fosun International Ltd has offered to invest up to $350 million, making the Chinese firm the fourth suitor aiming to tap soaring demand for private healthcare in India.

** Cessna jets maker Textron Inc said it had agreed to sell its tools and test equipment business to Emerson Electric Co for $810 million.

** EU antitrust regulators are set to hit French telecoms and cable group Altice with a hefty fine for concluding its 2015 acquisition of PT Portugal without first waiting for official approval, a person familiar with the matter said.

** Maroc Telecom, Morocco’s largest telecoms operator, has acquired an additional 10 percent stake in Burkina Faso telecoms company Onatel, bringing its total holding in the firm to 61 percent.

** Poland’s biggest oil refiner, state-run PKN Orlen , has started due diligence at smaller rival Lotos as part of its merger plan.

** Qatar’s Elan Group is working with an adviser to sell Novo Cinemas’ theaters in the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** Denmark’s Nordjyske Bank snubbed a bid by the country’s second-largest lender Jyske Bank, revealing plans to merge instead with Ringkjobing Landbobank.

** Oil major Total said it will buy a majority stake in French electricity retailer Direct Energie in a 1.4 billion euro ($1.73 billion) deal that will make it a major challenger to state-owned market leader EDF.

** U.S. property investment firm Starwood Capital Group launched its bid for minority stakes in Austrian property companies CA Immo and Immofinanz as it seeks exposure to markets in central and eastern Europe.

** British shopping centre operator Hammerson has decided to pull out of buying smaller British rival Intu Properties and asked its increasingly sceptical shareholders not to back the planned 3.4 billion pound ($4.8 billion) deal.

** Lagardere has started exclusive talks with Czech Media Invest over the sale of its French magazine titles, including the famous “Elle” magazine.

** BT will merge two of its divisions which provide public sector work and wholesale services in the latest restructuring designed to improve customer services, it said.

** France’s Imerys is selling its roof tiles business as it streamlines its portfolio, people close to the matter said, expecting the asset to be valued at around 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion), with private equity most likely to clinch the deal.

** Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has acquired a stake in cloud computing platform VMware Inc, CNBC reported on Tuesday.

** BlackRock Inc, the world’s largest asset manager, on Tuesday said it will buy investment manager Tennenbaum Capital Partners LLC (TCP), expanding its reach in the U.S. private credit market as investors hunt for richer fixed-income returns. (Compiled by Tamara Mathias and Karan Nagarkatti in Bengaluru)