April 19 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday: ** Weir Group Plc, which makes pumps and valves for mining and energy industries, said it would buy ESCO Corp, a U.S.-based maker of equipment parts, for an equity value of $1.05 billion as it looks to bolster its mining business. ** Japanese trading house Itochu Corp said it was raising its stake in convenience store operator FamilyMart Uny Holdings to 50.1 percent from 41.5 percent, cementing its control over the country's second-biggest chain of such stores. ** Procter & Gamble Co will acquire the consumer health business of Merck KGaA for about 3.4 billion euros ($4.2 billion), giving it vitamin brands such as Seven Seas and greater exposure to Latin American and Asian markets. ** Brazil's state-run oil company is nearing a deal in which China National Petroleum Corp Ltd (CNPC) would invest in an oil refinery in exchange for crude oil, two people with knowledge of the talks told Reuters, potentially giving China its first refining capacity in the Americas. ** Fortis Healthcare Ltd said on Thursday it had received an improved binding offer worth 15 billion rupees ($228.3 million) from Hero Enterprise Investment Office and Burman Family Office. ** China will review Qualcomm Inc's deal to take over NXP Semiconductors NV in a fair manner, a commerce ministry spokesman said on Thursday. ** Dairy processor Murray Goulburn Co-operative Ltd on Thursday said its CEO Ari Mervis would step down upon the completion of the company's $1 billion takeover by Canada's Saputo Inc. ** Time Warner Chief Executive Jeff Bewkes on Wednesday defended his company's planned merger with telecoms firm AT&T as necessary to compete effectively for advertising with internet giants like Google and Facebook. ** Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox Inc, which agreed in December to sell most of its assets to Walt Disney Co for $52.4 billion, had previously rejected a bid from Comcast Corp over concerns about the regulatory risks and its stock value, a regulatory filing on Wednesday showed.