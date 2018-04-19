(Adds Takeda Pharma, Petroleo Brasileiro, Luxottica, Codorniu, Weir Group; Updates Fortis Healthcare, Qualcomm)

April 19 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Thursday: ** Japan’s Takeda Pharmaceutical is in negotiations with Shire after making a third takeover bid worth around $61 billion that was rejected by the London-listed rare diseases drugmaker. ** Brazil’s state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA is considering selling 60 percent stakes in two regional blocks comprising four refineries, and keeping full ownership of nine other units, it said in a securities filing. ** China’s competition authorities may ask for minor restrictions before clearing a merger between Italian eyewear group Luxottica and French lens manufacturer Essilor, Luxottica chairman said. ** Spain’s Codorniu, a maker of cava sparkling wine, said it had rejected a takeover bid by U.S. fund The Carlyle Group, confirming a report in newspaper La Vanguardia, but added the company was open to an approach by a potential minority partner. ** Weir Group Plc, which makes pumps and valves for the mining and energy industries, said it had agreed to buy ESCO Corp for $1 billion as it looks to bolster its mining business. ** Japanese trading house Itochu Corp said it was raising its stake in convenience store operator FamilyMart Uny Holdings to 50.1 percent from 41.5 percent, cementing its control over the country’s second-biggest chain of such stores. ** Procter & Gamble Co will acquire the consumer health business of Merck KGaA for about 3.4 billion euros ($4.2 billion), giving it vitamin brands such as Seven Seas and greater exposure to Latin American and Asian markets. ** Indian hospital operator Fortis Healthcare will set up an advisory committee to evaluate takeover proposals, it said, as suitors hover around the cash-strapped company. ** U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm will have to do more to complete its proposed takeover of NXP Semiconductors, a Chinese commerce ministry spokesman said. ** Time Warner Chief Executive Jeff Bewkes on Wednesday defended his company’s planned merger with telecoms firm AT&T as necessary to compete effectively for advertising with internet giants like Google and Facebook. ** Rupert Murdoch’s Twenty-First Century Fox Inc, which agreed in December to sell most of its assets to Walt Disney Co for $52.4 billion, had previously rejected a bid from Comcast Corp over concerns about the regulatory risks and its stock value, a regulatory filing on Wednesday showed. (Compiled by Akshara P in Bengaluru)