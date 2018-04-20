April 20 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Friday: ** Several assets of German energy firm Innogy have attracted the interest of an outside investor, the group said on Friday, a month after parent RWE disclosed plans to break up the group with rival E.ON. ** Financial software firm Ion Group Investment has made a $2.1 billion bid for Britain’s Fidessa, potentially gatecrashing a takeover of the London-listed company by Swiss banking software supplier Temenos. ** The U.S. Treasury is considering ways to restrict sensitive Chinese investments in the United States by invoking an emergency powers law and bringing forward some security review reforms for corporate acquisitions, a senior Treasury official said on Thursday. ** E-commerce titan Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has bought a Chinese microchip maker to further its cloud-based “internet of things” (IoT) business, underscoring its commitment to the chip industry, an Alibaba spokeswoman said on Friday. ** French property group Fonciere des Regions said on Friday it was in talks to buy out Italian subsidiary Beni Stabili, in the European property market’s latest merger move. ** Russia’s antitrust regulator FAS has approved Bayer’s planned takeover of Monsanto, the German drugs and crop chemicals maker said, as it enters the home stretch to closing the $62.5 billion deal. ** Insurance Australia Group is set to sell its four Southeast Asian businesses in deals that could be valued at about $500 million, under a review of its Asian operations, three people with knowledge of the matter said. ** Cash-strapped Fortis Healthcare Ltd said Fosun International Ltd has offered to invest up to $350 million, making the Chinese firm the fourth suitor aiming to tap soaring demand for private healthcare in India. ** Angola’s state-run oil firm Sonangol is inviting bids for stakes in two offshore oil blocks in Africa’s second-largest crude producer, Sonangol said on Friday. ** Foresight Solar Fund Ltd said on Friday it has bought a portfolio of five operational solar parks in Britain with an installed capacity of 53.3 megawatts. ** South Africa construction company Murray & Roberts (M&R) said on Friday that an independent board had recommended that its shareholders reject a takeover bid by Germany’s ATON, the latest rebuff to the acquisition attempt. ** French container shipping company CMA CGM said on Friday it would buy a stake of around 25 percent in Ceva Logistics, which is being listed on the Swiss stock market. ** Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd shares lost almost 5 percent of their value on Friday as investors fretted over the size of any deal the Japanese firm would have to make to seal its record-breaking purchase of London-listed Shire PLC. ** Connecticut Water Service Inc said on Thursday it had rejected a $748 million takeover bid by Eversource Energy , New England’s largest power utility, aimed at disrupting its merger with SJW Group agreed in March. ** Activist investor Jana Partners disclosed a 9.1 percent stake in Pinnacle Foods Inc on Thursday and said it would seek talks with the company on a range of subjects including a possible sale of the packaged foods maker. ** Brazil’s state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA on Thursday received three binding bids for its gas pipeline network company TAG, three sources with knowledge of the matter said. ** AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson said on Thursday his company’s bid to buy movie and TV show maker Time Warner would allow the two firms to serve customers better by lowering pay TV rates, rejecting government arguments the deal would raise consumer prices. ** Brazil’s state-run oil company is nearing a deal in which China National Petroleum Corp Ltd (CNPC) would invest in an oil refinery in exchange for crude oil, two people with knowledge of the talks told Reuters, potentially giving China its first refining capacity in the Americas. (Compiled by Akshara P in Bengaluru)