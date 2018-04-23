April 23 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday:

** German dialysis specialist Fresenius Medical Care is selling its majority shareholding in Sound Inpatient Physicians Holdings for $2.15 billion, it said on Saturday.

** Photo management platform SmugMug said on Friday it has agreed to buy image and video-hosting website Flickr for an undisclosed amount.

** Bahrain’s Ahli United Bank said it has bought a 7.3 percent stake in Saudi Arabia’s Islamic lender, Bank AlJazira, for $173 million.

** U.S. regional gas and electric utility CenterPoint Energy Inc is nearing a deal to acquire peer Vectren Corp , three people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

** German healthcare group Fresenius SE said it had decided to pull out of its planned acquisition of Akorn after it found data integrity breaches at the U.S. generic drug maker.

** Finnish drug maker Orion said on Saturday it has agreed to sell its Diagnostica division to a Nordic private equity company Axcel Management for 163 million euros ($200 million).

** Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City Development Joint Stock Bank , better known as HDBank, said its shareholders approved on Saturday a plan to merge with the unlisted Petrolimex Group Commercial Joint Stock Bank as it seeks to expand operations in the country. (Compiled by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru)