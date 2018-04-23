(Adds Carpetright, Henry Schein, CenterPoint Energy, Humana, Kroton, Invest AD)

April 23 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Monday:

** U.S. gas and electric utility CenterPoint Energy said it would buy rival Vectren Corp for about $6 billion to diversify its customer base and give it more scale.

** Humana Inc is teaming up with two private equity firms to buy privately held Curo Health Services for about $1.4 billion, the group’s second such deal in five months that will create the largest hospice operator in the United States.

** Brazil’s biggest for-profit education firm, Kroton Educacional SA, has agreed to buy a controlling stake in rival Somos Educação SA for 4.6 billion reais ($1.34 billion), according to a securities filing.

** Henry Schein Inc said it would spin off its animal health business and merge it with Vets First Choice to create a new company that will form an animal health service and technology platform to support the veterinary market.

** German dialysis specialist Fresenius Medical Care is selling its majority shareholding in Sound Inpatient Physicians Holdings for $2.15 billion, it said on Saturday.

** Hedge fund Meditor Capital Management, already Carpetright’s biggest shareholder, has raised its stake to just under the threshold at which it would be required to make a formal takeover offer for the struggling British retailer.

** Photo management platform SmugMug said on Friday it has agreed to buy image and video-hosting website Flickr for an undisclosed amount.

** Bahrain’s Ahli United Bank said it has bought a 7.3 percent stake in Saudi Arabia’s Islamic lender, Bank AlJazira, for $173 million.

** German healthcare group Fresenius SE said it had decided to pull out of its planned acquisition of Akorn after it found data integrity breaches at the U.S. generic drug maker.

** Abu Dhabi asset manager Invest AD said it has divested its 38 percent stake in Airport International Group (AIG), the developer and operator of Jordan’s Queen Alia International Airport, for $230 million.

** Finnish drug maker Orion said on Saturday it has agreed to sell its Diagnostica division to a Nordic private equity company Axcel Management for 163 million euros ($200 million).

** Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City Development Joint Stock Bank , better known as HDBank, said its shareholders approved on Saturday a plan to merge with the unlisted Petrolimex Group Commercial Joint Stock Bank as it seeks to expand operations in the country. (Compiled by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru)